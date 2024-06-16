Oppo Find X7 Ultra topped the DxOMark rating for battery life and charging speed

Oppo Find X7 Ultra took first place in the DxOMark global ranking of smartphone batteries, thanks to its autonomy and charging speed. The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, without anything out of the ordinary.

Taking into account all the features of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra smartphone, it achieved 67 hours and 12 minutes of battery life from a single charge with moderate use.

According to DxOMark tests, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra reaches 100% charge in 32 minutes and 80% in 20 minutes using 100W wired charging.

Wireless charging will take 2 hours and 20 minutes. Also, only 5 minutes of charging can provide up to 10 hours of device operation.

Specifications

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Out of the box, the gadget comes with Android 14 operating system and ColorOS 14 shell.

It has four cameras: triple main 50+50+64 MP and frontal 32 MP. The main camera supports optical image zoom up to 6x and digital zoom up to 120x. The smartphone can record 4K video at 60/30fps and FHD video at 240fps.

The smartphone has an underscreen fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock function, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and Bluetooth 5.4. OPPO Find X7 will go on sale in China on January 12. The gadget will cost from $563.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra has a similar design and some specs, but with a bigger camera. It received a QHD+ LTPO OLED display at 120 Hz with a diagonal of 6.82″, brightness up to 4500 nits and ProXDR support, as well as a top Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.