Nvidia has become more expensive than Apple thanks to demand for chips for artificial intelligence systems

On October 25, Nvidia briefly overtook Apple in terms of market capitalization, reaching $3.53 trillion, briefly making it the most valuable company in the world. This comes amid growing demand for its specialized artificial intelligence chips. However, by the end of trading, Nvidia had once again lost its lead to Apple, falling to $3.47 trillion, while Apple’s market value remained at $3.52 trillion.

Shares of Nvidia continued to rise on positive news from TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker, which reported a 54% rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ expectations. In recent months, Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft have competed for the title of most valuable company, supporting high valuations of the technology sector’s market capitalization.

Today, artificial intelligence is already capable of quickly generating high-quality images and short video clips, but in the field of gaming, innovation has so far mostly been about supplementing and enhancing human-generated content. The head of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, believes that games completely created by artificial intelligence will appear in 10 years.

This prediction was made during a question and answer session at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC), where the possibilities of the new Blackwell processor and artificial intelligence in general were also discussed.

According to the head of the company, at first glance it may seem that computers are already capable of creating games before our eyes, but the current process mostly consists of visualization and rendering of already existing content. Developing games from scratch using artificial intelligence will be a completely different process, and it also depends heavily on the capabilities of the hardware.

Now there are already games in which NPC (Non-player character) can generate an answer depending on what the player said to them – with a microphone or text. So far, the actions of the characters are scripted, but the variability is sometimes given to artificial intelligence. Yes, NVIDIA artificial intelligence is capable of turning game characters into chatbots.