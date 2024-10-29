Nvidia has become more expensive than Apple thanks to demand for chips for artificial intelligence systems29.10.24
On October 25, Nvidia briefly overtook Apple in terms of market capitalization, reaching $3.53 trillion, briefly making it the most valuable company in the world. This comes amid growing demand for its specialized artificial intelligence chips. However, by the end of trading, Nvidia had once again lost its lead to Apple, falling to $3.47 trillion, while Apple’s market value remained at $3.52 trillion.
Shares of Nvidia continued to rise on positive news from TSMC, the largest contract chipmaker, which reported a 54% rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ expectations. In recent months, Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft have competed for the title of most valuable company, supporting high valuations of the technology sector’s market capitalization.
Today, artificial intelligence is already capable of quickly generating high-quality images and short video clips, but in the field of gaming, innovation has so far mostly been about supplementing and enhancing human-generated content. The head of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, believes that games completely created by artificial intelligence will appear in 10 years.
This prediction was made during a question and answer session at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC), where the possibilities of the new Blackwell processor and artificial intelligence in general were also discussed.
According to the head of the company, at first glance it may seem that computers are already capable of creating games before our eyes, but the current process mostly consists of visualization and rendering of already existing content. Developing games from scratch using artificial intelligence will be a completely different process, and it also depends heavily on the capabilities of the hardware.
Now there are already games in which NPC (Non-player character) can generate an answer depending on what the player said to them – with a microphone or text. So far, the actions of the characters are scripted, but the variability is sometimes given to artificial intelligence. Yes, NVIDIA artificial intelligence is capable of turning game characters into chatbots.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Nvidia has become more expensive than Apple thanks to demand for chips for artificial intelligence systemsApple games Nvidia
Nvidia overtakes Apple in terms of market capitalization, reaching $3.53 trillion, briefly making it the most valuable company in the world
Nvidia will release 16 versions of GeForce Blackwell RTX 5000-series graphics cardsGeForce RTX Nvidia videocard
The entire Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 line will have 14-layer printed circuit boards, they will provide improved signal integrity between the GPU and GDDR7 video memory