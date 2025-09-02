Next up after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 will be the Elite Gen 5: 4.74 GHz frequency

Qualcomm is preparing a powerful flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which once again promises to become the fastest solution on the mobile chip market. The Samsung Galaxy S26 line will receive a special version: it is there that the frequency of the central cores will rise to a record 4.74 GHz, which has not happened in smartphones before. The basic modification will operate at a frequency of 4.61 GHz and will be installed in Xiaomi, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus and Realme devices.

The architecture of the new chip includes two productive cores operating at frequencies up to 4.61 GHz, six productive cores with an indicator of 3.63 GHz, as well as an Adreno 840 graphics accelerator with a frequency of 1.2 GHz. In the AnTuTu tests of the eleventh version, the processor scores more than four million points. For comparison, the database indicates a result of 2662615 points for the smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 composition:

2 main cores with a frequency of up to 4.61 GHz (in the Galaxy S26 – up to 4.74 GHz);

6 performance cores at a frequency of 3.63 GHz;

Adreno 840 graphics with a frequency of 1.2 GHz

The premiere of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is expected at the Snapdragon Summit on September 23, and the first smartphones with this processor will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2025. The competition will be fierce: on September 9, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 with the A19 Pro chip, and on September 22, MediaTek will reveal its Dimensity 9500.