MediaTek Dimensity 9400e ─ sub-flagship chip with ray tracing and Wi-Fi 721.05.25
At the OnePlus Game Strategic Communication Conference in China, MediaTek introduced the Dimensity 9400e mobile processor, an updated solution in the pre-flagship segment, focused on high performance in games and tasks using AI. The novelty is an improved version of last year’s Dimensity 9300+, but is inferior to the flagship models of the 9400 series in a number of parameters.
The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is created using TSMC’s third-generation 4-nm process technology and has a 1+3+4 architecture, which uses one Cortex-X4 core at a frequency of 3.4 GHz, three of the same cores at a frequency of 2.85 GHz and four energy-efficient Cortex-A7 cores. The L3 cache is 8 MB, and an additional 10 MB of SLC memory is provided.
The graphics part is provided by a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU with support for hardware ray tracing. Compatibility with Star Speed Engine, Adaptive Control 2.0 and Dimensity Frame Double Technology 2.0+ technologies is also announced, aimed at improving the smoothness and stability of the gameplay.
The chipset is equipped with a MediaTek NPU 790 neuroprocessor and supports work with language and multimodal models, including DeepSeek-R1-Distill and LLaVA-1.5 7B. For developers, a set of MediaTek NeuroPilot tools and Development AI Kit are provided.
Support for LPDDR5X memory with a frequency of up to 8533 MHz and UFS 4.0 storage with MCQ technology allows you to count on high data exchange speeds. Multimedia capabilities include support for cameras up to 320 MP, 8K@30fps and 4K@60fps video recording, and image output in 4K@120 Hz or WQHD@180 Hz resolution.
Communication features include support for Wi-Fi 7 with a peak speed of up to 7.3 Gbps, Bluetooth 6.0, a full set of GNSS protocols, and TBTC (Triple Band Triple Concurrency) mode. The Dimensity 9400e also works with networks from 2G to 5G, including Sub-6GHz, mmWave, and Dual SIM Dual Active, allowing the simultaneous use of two SIM cards in active 4G/5G networks.
Security is provided by built-in solutions, including Secure Processor, HWRoT, and Arm MTE.
Smartphones based on the new processor are expected to appear on the market by the end of May. One of the first devices with the Dimensity 9400e will be the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition, which the company officially announced as the first smartphone with this chip.
