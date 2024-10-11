Google Meet will automatically translate speech to text and create notes

Google announced new features for Google Workspace users that make it easier to work with video meetings in Google Meet. The main innovations include:

Automatic transcription of meetings, which will allow you to create text reports without the need to manually take notes. Automatic recording of video meetings, which will ensure that the video is saved for later viewing. Note-taking with Gemini AI, which automatically generates important points and actions during the meeting.

These features will be useful for users who need to capture discussions and save meeting records for later analysis or reporting. You can adjust the settings at your discretion: turn them on or off depending on your needs, as well as take care of privacy. Each participant will be able to opt out of using these tools if they wish to keep their information private.

New features will begin to appear in the coming days for Google Workspace users, which will make meetings more productive and convenient.

Google updated the design of its program , making it more convenient and intuitive for users. Previously, there were five shortcuts with large text descriptions under the search bar. Shortcuts were used for various functions such as searching for photos, translating text, solving homework, identifying songs, and purchasing screenshots. The new design simplified them, replacing them with smaller icons with colored backgrounds, which makes the interface more concise and understandable.

The icons now communicate their functions clearly, and most of them are opened by Google Lens, with the exception of the Sound Search feature. The updated interface allows you to see all four main icons at the same time, and scrolling is only necessary for new screenshots. Cards “Your space” have also been reorganized and are now more conveniently located at the bottom of the screen.

This new design is already available on iOS devices and appeared in the Google beta (version 15.34) on Android.