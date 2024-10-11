Google Meet will automatically translate speech to text and create notes11.10.24
Google announced new features for Google Workspace users that make it easier to work with video meetings in Google Meet. The main innovations include:
- Automatic transcription of meetings, which will allow you to create text reports without the need to manually take notes.
- Automatic recording of video meetings, which will ensure that the video is saved for later viewing.
- Note-taking with Gemini AI, which automatically generates important points and actions during the meeting.
These features will be useful for users who need to capture discussions and save meeting records for later analysis or reporting. You can adjust the settings at your discretion: turn them on or off depending on your needs, as well as take care of privacy. Each participant will be able to opt out of using these tools if they wish to keep their information private.
New features will begin to appear in the coming days for Google Workspace users, which will make meetings more productive and convenient.
Google updated the design of its program , making it more convenient and intuitive for users. Previously, there were five shortcuts with large text descriptions under the search bar. Shortcuts were used for various functions such as searching for photos, translating text, solving homework, identifying songs, and purchasing screenshots. The new design simplified them, replacing them with smaller icons with colored backgrounds, which makes the interface more concise and understandable.
The icons now communicate their functions clearly, and most of them are opened by Google Lens, with the exception of the Sound Search feature. The updated interface allows you to see all four main icons at the same time, and scrolling is only necessary for new screenshots. Cards “Your space” have also been reorganized and are now more conveniently located at the bottom of the screen.
This new design is already available on iOS devices and appeared in the Google beta (version 15.34) on Android.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Despite the budget, the Ugreen Choice H6 Pro headphones received active noise reduction, mostly voluminous sound and support for the LDAC codec. Let’s tell in more detail
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Google Meet will automatically translate speech to text and create notesGoogle service
New features will begin to appear in the coming days for Google Workspace users, which will make meetings more productive and convenient.
Budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300 and costs €249Galaxy Samsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone also supports 5G networks, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC (depending on the region), and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner