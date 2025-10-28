Garmin D2 Mach 2 smartwatch for $1,350 gets flashlight and improved maps28.10.25
Garmin has introduced the premium D2 Mach 2 smartwatch from the aviation series, which replaced the D2 Mach 1 model and received an updated appearance along with expanded details on the color cards.
The device is available in two sizes – 47 mm and 51 mm. The younger version is equipped with a titanium bezel and an Oxford Brown leather strap. The larger diameter variant also received a titanium ring, but with a dark gray DLC coating and a matching titanium bracelet. Both modifications come with a blue-black QuickFit Pilot silicone strap.
Characteristics of the Garmin D2 Mach 2 smartwatch
The Garmin D2 Mach 2 smartwatch is equipped with an AMOLED touchscreen covered with sapphire glass. The watch has advanced mapping features, including GPS, HSI heading indicator, and color maps with the most detailed detail among the company’s devices, as Garmin emphasizes.
A speaker and microphone are built into the case: the user can give voice commands, receive and make calls. Additionally, a flashlight with adjustable brightness and a red glow mode is provided, which helps to navigate in night conditions. A set of monitoring functions includes heart rate measurement, an ECG program, an evening report, and Body Battery energy level control.
According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to 26 days of operation or up to 13 days with the Always-on mode active. In power saving mode, the watch operates up to 41 days, and with GPS Only – up to 84 hours.
Garmin D2 Mach 2 Price
The Garmin D2 Mach 2 is now available for purchase in the US market through the brand’s official online store. The 47mm version is priced at $1,349.99, while the 51mm model is priced at $1,499.99. For comparison, the D2 Mach 1 was offered at launch starting at $1,299.99.
