The nubia company presented its new flagship models of smartphones Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+. Both devices get the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite “Extreme Edition” processor, as well as a proprietary Red Core R3 gaming processor that supports 120fps gaming at 2K resolution.
The models have similar parameters, but differ in battery capacity and power of chargers. Red Magic 10 Pro is equipped with a 6500mAh battery and supports 80W charging. In turn, the Pro+ received a 7050 mAh battery with 120 W charging support. Storage options also differ: the Red Magic 10 Pro is offered with 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM, while the Pro+ is available with 512GB or 1TB of built-in storage and 16GB or 24GB of RAM yati All configurations are equipped with the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro permanent memory.
Special attention is paid to cooling systems. Smartphones received a complex multi-layer system, which includes a 3D evaporation chamber, copper foil and a graphene layer. For the first time in this series, liquid metal cooling and active cooling using a centrifugal fan are used.
Both devices are equipped with a 6.85-inch BOE Q9+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1216×2688 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The screen supports a maximum brightness of up to 2000 threads and is equipped with a built-in 16-megapixel front camera. The main camera on the back includes two 50-megapixel modules and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Smartphones also have a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The order for the device is already open, and the start of sales is scheduled for November 18. The price of the Red Magic 10 Pro starts at RMB 5,299 (approximately EUR 690), while the Red Magic 10 Pro+ model in the Golden Saga special edition will cost RMB 9,499 (approximately EUR 1,240).
