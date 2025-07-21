Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom with Porsche Macan engine sets speed record

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom electric boat, developed in collaboration with the Austrian shipbuilding company Frauscher, set a new speed record at the Monaco water races – 49.84 knots (92 km/h).

The 8.67-metre-long boat is based on the Frauscher 858 Fantom hull and is equipped with an electric propulsion system and battery from the Porsche Macan Turbo Electric. The system produces 544 hp (400 kW) and operates in Sport Plus mode. The record was set based on the results of two one-kilometre runs.

The vessel’s cruising range is up to 100 km at low speed and about 45 km at cruising speed – 41 km/h (22 knots). For comparison, the Macan Turbo Electric can travel up to 590 km according to the WLTP cycle.

The record-breaking example is painted in Oakgreen Metallic and is made in a closed Runabout body with a cabin below deck. An open Air version with central steering and a lounge area on the bow is also available.

The price starts from €571,000, which is approximately five times more expensive than the Macan electric crossover.