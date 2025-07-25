Epson celebrates 20 years of work in Ukraine

In 2025, Epson celebrates two anniversaries – 50 years since the brand was founded and 20 years of presence on the Ukrainian market. The name Epson comes from the EP-101 model – the world’s first compact digital printer, which marked the beginning of the development of inkjet printing technologies.

Since 2005, Epson has been operating in Ukraine, offering solutions for home, office and industrial use. During this time, the company’s technologies have found application in business, education, medicine and the public sector. According to independent analysts, Epson has held a leading position in the Ukrainian inkjet printing market in terms of revenue for more than 12 years.

One of the most notable achievements was the emergence of a line of cartridge-free inkjet printers – Epson EcoTank, which made color printing more accessible. The basis of the printing devices are MicroPiezo and PrecisionCore Heat-Free technologies, which do not use heating, which reduces energy consumption. In the visualization segment, the company is developing the line of 3LCD projectors with a laser light source.

Among the new areas are sublimation and direct printing on fabric, printing on hard surfaces using UV and eco-solvent printers. The company also produces industrial solutions based on SCARA robots for process automation in the automotive and electronics industries. A separate area is the PaperLab system – a device for recycling office paper without using water.

“Over 20 years in Ukraine, we have implemented many projects – from supporting educational institutions and museums to creating solutions for business and digital document management. We continue to develop a partner network and service support so that Ukrainian users can confidently use our technologies,” said Alexandra Tkachenko, head of the Epson representative office in Ukraine.

The company announced its intention to continue investing in the Ukrainian market, giving priority to reliability, energy efficiency and sustainable development.