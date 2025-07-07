DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,50007.07.25
DJI has announced a new drone FlyCart 100 (FC100), designed for logistics and industrial applications. Unlike conventional consumer models, this device is designed to transport heavy loads in difficult conditions.
Features and capabilities
The maximum take-off weight of the FlyCart 100 is 149.9 kg. When fully loaded (80 kg), the drone is able to cover a distance of up to 6 km. In a configuration with two batteries, the range increases: up to 12 km with a payload of 65 kg and up to 26 km without cargo.
The model is equipped with 62-inch carbon fiber propellers and a coaxial dual rotor system. The device is protected according to the IP55 standard and can operate at temperatures from -20 to +40 ° C, rise to a height of up to 6000 meters and withstand winds up to 12 m/s.
Power system and safety
The FlyCart 100 is powered by a DB2160 battery with a capacity of 41 Ah. Fast charging is supported – a full cycle takes 9 minutes when using the DJI branded station, as well as the hot swapping of batteries.
The drone is equipped with a number of features for stable and safe transportation: an automatic load balancing system, a real-time weight sensor and a motorized hook for fixation. For safety, there is a built-in parachute that works even at maximum load, as well as a sensor unit with a leader, millimeter radar, and a camera for detecting obstacles in five directions.
Control and price
Control is carried out using the RC Plus 2 controller, equipped with a 7-inch display. Two operators and connection via the DJI O4 protocol are supported.
The cost of the basic version of the FlyCart 100 with a charger is about $12,500. An extended kit with a charging station will cost $16,700.
In addition to the FC100, the company is preparing to release a 360-degree camera and a Mini 5 Pro drone, details of which have not yet been disclosed.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,500 DJI drone
DJI has announced a new drone, the FlyCart 100 (FC100), designed for logistics and industrial applications.
Nothing Headphone (1) – company’s first full-size headphones earphones
Nothing has long expressed dissatisfaction with the same type of headset design on the market and sought to offer an alternative
DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,500
Nothing Headphone (1) – company’s first full-size headphones
Warcraft Rumble will no longer be updated by Blizzard
Google open access to AI video generator Veo 3 in Ukraine
Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone becomes new DxOMark champion
Robots firstly play football match in China
ClearFrame CD Player with Bluetooth and USB-C Costs $200
Valve released new Steam overlay for games on Windows
PNG images will now support HDR and animation