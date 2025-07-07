DJI FlyCart 100 – drone with 80 kg load capacity cost $12,500

DJI has announced a new drone FlyCart 100 (FC100), designed for logistics and industrial applications. Unlike conventional consumer models, this device is designed to transport heavy loads in difficult conditions.

Features and capabilities

The maximum take-off weight of the FlyCart 100 is 149.9 kg. When fully loaded (80 kg), the drone is able to cover a distance of up to 6 km. In a configuration with two batteries, the range increases: up to 12 km with a payload of 65 kg and up to 26 km without cargo.

The model is equipped with 62-inch carbon fiber propellers and a coaxial dual rotor system. The device is protected according to the IP55 standard and can operate at temperatures from -20 to +40 ° C, rise to a height of up to 6000 meters and withstand winds up to 12 m/s.

Power system and safety

The FlyCart 100 is powered by a DB2160 battery with a capacity of 41 Ah. Fast charging is supported – a full cycle takes 9 minutes when using the DJI branded station, as well as the hot swapping of batteries.

The drone is equipped with a number of features for stable and safe transportation: an automatic load balancing system, a real-time weight sensor and a motorized hook for fixation. For safety, there is a built-in parachute that works even at maximum load, as well as a sensor unit with a leader, millimeter radar, and a camera for detecting obstacles in five directions.

Control and price

Control is carried out using the RC Plus 2 controller, equipped with a 7-inch display. Two operators and connection via the DJI O4 protocol are supported.

The cost of the basic version of the FlyCart 100 with a charger is about $12,500. An extended kit with a charging station will cost $16,700.

In addition to the FC100, the company is preparing to release a 360-degree camera and a Mini 5 Pro drone, details of which have not yet been disclosed.