Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub – world's first 52-inch curved 6K monitor
Dell at CES 2026 introduced the UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub – the world’s first 52-inch monitor with a 6K resolution. The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub is equipped with an IPS Black panel with a resolution of 6144×2560 pixels, a contrast ratio of 2000:1 and support for a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.
The monitor has an aspect ratio of 21:9, a curvature of 4200R and an anti-glare coating. The design provides tilt, swivel and height adjustment within 90 mm, which allows you to adapt the workplace to different usage scenarios.
Dell positions this model as a replacement for multiple display configurations. According to the manufacturer, this format should be convenient for financial analysts, engineers, data scientists and executives who work with a large number of windows and applications at the same time.
The monitor supports simultaneous connection of up to four computers and allows you to divide the screen into two logical workspaces. The built-in KVM system allows you to control all connected computers using a single keyboard and mouse without switching peripherals.
The UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub has received the highest level of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. According to Dell, the display reduces blue light emission by up to 20 percent without affecting color accuracy.
The set of interfaces includes two HDMI 2.1, two DisplayPort 1.4 and a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for Power Delivery up to 140 W. There are also three USB-C and four USB-A with data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, as well as an RJ45 Ethernet network port. On the front panel there is a hidden quick access block with two USB-C and one USB-A, supporting data transfer at a speed of 10 Gbps and charging with a power of up to 27 W.
Additional features include built-in speakers, a light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment and elements for organizing cables on the desktop.
The UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub went on sale on January 6, 2026. The model with a stand is priced at $ 2,899, the version without a stand is $ 2,799.
The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub is equipped with an IPS Black panel with a resolution of 6144×2560 pixels, a contrast ratio of 2000:1, and support for variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz.
