  

Dell Alienware AW2526HL budget monitor with 300Hz costs $175

13.02.26

Dell Alienware AW2526HL

 

Dell has introduced a new affordable monitor under the Alienware brand, aimed at fans of competitive shooters and dynamic online games. The model is designated AW2526HL and was developed with an emphasis on minimum response time and high refresh rate.

 

Characteristics of the Alienware AW2526HL monitor

 

The Alienware AW2526HL monitor is equipped with a 24.5-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Such parameters make the device suitable for eSports disciplines and fast online games. The refresh rate reaches 300 Hz, and the response time is 1 ms according to the GtG standard, which allows you to reduce blurring and increase image clarity in dynamic scenes. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology and is compatible with the VESA Adaptive-Sync standard, providing a smooth display without frame tearing.

 

The brightness of the panel reaches 400 nits, the static contrast ratio is declared only at 1000:1, and the coverage of the sRGB color space is 99%. These characteristics allow you to use the device not only for games, but also for everyday work and viewing multimedia content.

 

The novelty has an adjustable stand with the ability to change the height and angle of inclination, as well as support for VESA mounting. Two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 are provided for connection.

 

The Alienware AW2526HL monitor has already gone on sale in the Chinese market. Its cost is about $ 175


