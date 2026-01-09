Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro – 15-in-1 docking station with Qi 2 wireless charging

09.01.26

Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro

 

Baseus has introduced a new accessory for organizing the workplace – the multifunctional docking station Spacemate RD1 Pro 15-in-1 format. The device combines a large number of connectors, support for powerful charging and focused on everyday use with laptops and other devices.

 

Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro has received an expanded set of interfaces designed for connecting peripherals and external displays. The docking station is equipped with two HDMI video outputs, one of which supports image output with a resolution of 4K with a frequency of up to 120 Hz. There is also a gigabit network port, slots for SD and microSD memory cards, several USB-C and USB-A connectors, which allows you to simultaneously connect storage devices, accessories and peripherals.

 

Equipment of the docking station Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro

 

Charging capabilities of the model have become one of the key features. Each USB-C port with Power Delivery support is capable of delivering up to 100 W, with a total output power of 160 W. Additionally, the docking station supports the Qi 2 wireless charging standard, which allows you to charge smartphones and compatible accessories with a power of up to 25 W without using cables.

 

The device is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems. Spacemate RD1 Pro can output images to either one monitor with 4K and 120 Hz parameters, or to two screens with 4K resolution at 60 Hz. Data transfer via USB-C is carried out at a speed of up to 10 Gbps, which meets the requirements for working with external drives and high-quality video signals.

 

On the front panel of the case there is a built-in display that displays the status of the connected ports and the current charging power in real time. To maintain stable operation under high load, an active cooling system is installed inside the case.

 

The cost of the Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro docking station in the “15 in 1” configuration is $ 200. The device will be on sale by the end of the month.


