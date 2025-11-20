Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables    

Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables20.11.25
The Baseus series includes the Nomos NH21 6-in-1 and Nomos NH21 5-in-1 versions.
The older model received a declared power of up to 245 W and two retractable USB-C cables 0.8 m long in fabric braid. Additionally, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and magnetic wireless charging according to the Qi2 standard are provided. The station can work with six devices simultaneously.
Baseus docking station model parameters
The younger modification of the Baseus Nomos NH21 5-in-1 supports power up to 160 W and is equipped with one retractable USB-C cable. The case also has one USB-C and USB-A port and a wireless Qi2 pad. This version is designed to work with five devices.
Baseus notes that the cable retraction mechanism can withstand more than 35 thousand cycles, which should guarantee long-term operation of the hubs. The Qi2 standard provides stable wireless charging, including magnetic mounting for compatible devices.
The stations support PD3.1, PPS, QC and SCP fast charging protocols and are compatible with a wide range of gadgets – from iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones to MacBook laptops, Switch consoles, DJI drones and GoPro cameras. The cost of the Nomos NH21 5-in-1 version is $120. The Nomos II 6-in-1 model is not yet available on the manufacturer’s official website.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
In this review, we will analyze step by step the key criteria for choosing a smart TV, compare current models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips and Xiaomi, and present recommendations.
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultrathin laptops 2025 – review of the best
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables charger USB USB Type-C wireless charger
The older model Baseus Nomos II received a declared power of up to 245 W and two retractable USB-C cables 0.8 m long in fabric braid.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G laptop Samsung
Samsung emphasized the transition of the Galaxy Book line to the Always Connected PC format, where the laptop can work via a SIM card without depending on Wi-Fi.
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication
Epic Games Store will allow gift games to friends
Bitcoin fell below $90,000. Still forming or its collapse already?
AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor
Audi unveiled concept of its first Formula 1 racing car
Internet stopped. Cloudflare outage on November 18 broke hundreds of websites, including McDonald’s kiosks
Xiaomi G27Qi 2026 with 200Hz and HDR400 support costs €200
Hybrid Porsches will get special electric motor
WhatsApp will add chat integration from other messengers
Google will still allow you to install apps in APKs
Android games will appear on Steam