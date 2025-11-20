   

Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables

20.11.25

Baseus Nomos II

 

The Baseus series includes the Nomos NH21 6-in-1 and Nomos NH21 5-in-1 versions.

 

The older model received a declared power of up to 245 W and two retractable USB-C cables 0.8 m long in fabric braid. Additionally, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and magnetic wireless charging according to the Qi2 standard are provided. The station can work with six devices simultaneously.

 

Baseus docking station model parameters

 

The younger modification of the Baseus Nomos NH21 5-in-1 supports power up to 160 W and is equipped with one retractable USB-C cable. The case also has one USB-C and USB-A port and a wireless Qi2 pad. This version is designed to work with five devices.

 

Baseus notes that the cable retraction mechanism can withstand more than 35 thousand cycles, which should guarantee long-term operation of the hubs. The Qi2 standard provides stable wireless charging, including magnetic mounting for compatible devices.

 

The stations support PD3.1, PPS, QC and SCP fast charging protocols and are compatible with a wide range of gadgets – from iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones to MacBook laptops, Switch consoles, DJI drones and GoPro cameras. The cost of the Nomos NH21 5-in-1 version is $120. The Nomos II 6-in-1 model is not yet available on the manufacturer’s official website.


