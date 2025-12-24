Athor of Medal of Honor, Call of Duty and Battlefield – Vince Zampella, has died  

Athor of Medal of Honor, Call of Duty and Battlefield – Vince Zampella, has died24.12.25
The head of the Battlefield franchise and co-founder of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment studios Vince Zampella died in a car accident in California. He was 55 years old.
How Vince Zampella died
According to Insider Gaming, the tragedy occurred on the week of December 21 on the Angeles Crest Highway. The car driven by Zampella went off the road, collided with a concrete fence and caught fire. There were two people in the car, both of whom died. Zampella was driving, and the passenger was thrown from the car after the impact – he has already died in the hospital.
The death of the famous developer was confirmed by major American media outlets, as well as official accounts of gaming brands. In a statement, Electronic Arts, which owns Respawn and the rights to Battlefield, called Zampella’s death a “serious loss” and highlighted his contribution to the development of the video game industry.
Vince Zampella’s contribution to the gaming industry
EA noted that Vince’s influence on the gaming industry was profound and far-reaching, and his work shaped the modern understanding of interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world.
Vince Zampella’s professional journey began in the late 1990s at DreamWorks Interactive, where he worked on the first games in the Medal of Honor series – a franchise that set a new standard for story-based shooters about the Great Patriotic War on console platforms. He later became a co-founder of Infinity Ward, where he and his team created Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which became one of the key games in the genre.
In 2010, Zampella left Infinity Ward and founded a new studio, Respawn Entertainment. Under his leadership, Respawn released Titanfall, noted for its dynamic vertical gameplay, and then Apex Legends, one of the most successful shooter games in recent years. After Respawn was acquired by Electronic Arts, the studio also worked on the Star Wars Jedi adventure series.
In 2021, Vince Zampella led the development of the Battlefield franchise, taking on strategic leadership of several studios and shaping the long-term direction of the brand after the difficult launch of Battlefield 2042. Under his leadership, Battlefield 6 was released, which received widespread support from players and the press.
Vince Zampella’s death came as a shock to the gaming industry, where he left a noticeable mark as the author, leader, and inspirer of projects that defined the development of the shooter genre and iconic franchises.
