Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 – rugged watch with a titanium case and an 870 mAh battery   

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 – rugged watch with a titanium case and an 870 mAh battery23.02.26
The company introduced the new flagship rugged smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2. The device received a display and advanced navigation features aimed at use in difficult conditions.
Focus on autonomy and durability of the case
The key update of the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 was the 870 mAh battery. This is 74 percent more compared to the previous T-Rex Ultra model, equipped with a 500 mAh battery. Despite the increase in capacity, the weight of the device has practically not changed and is 89.2 grams. Weight reduction was made possible by using Grade 5 titanium in the back cover, bezel and buttons instead of 316L stainless steel.
The case can withstand operation in extreme conditions. The manufacturer claims that it can operate at temperatures down to -30 degrees Celsius. The watch also has 10 ATM water resistance, which allows it to be used during water sports and freediving.
Display and navigation capabilities
The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is equipped with a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. The peak brightness reaches 3000 nits, which is three times higher than the previous generation. This should improve the readability of the screen in direct sunlight and in high-altitude conditions.
The volume of built-in memory has been increased from 4 to 64 GB. Thanks to this, the watch has offline topographic maps with road type differentiation and support for turn-by-turn navigation. To determine the location, the device uses six satellite systems simultaneously.
Among the new hardware features is a built-in LED flashlight with a brightness of 200 or 300 lux and SOS mode. In the previous version, only the screen was used for illumination. Support for contactless payments via NFC has been added for the European market.
The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is priced at €549.90 in Europe and $549.90 in the US.
