Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops

Alienware, a brand owned by Dell, has expanded its line of gaming devices by introducing two new laptop models – Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X. Despite the fact that the new products are positioned as budget solutions in the brand’s catalog, it is difficult to call them truly cheap.

Both models have 16-inch displays and are made in a restrained, minimalist design. The basic version of the Aurora 16 uses a screen with a resolution of 2560×1600, brightness of 300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Aurora 16X has similar characteristics, but the brightness reaches 500 nits, and the refresh rate is up to 240 Hz.

The initial configuration of the Aurora 16 includes an NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, an Intel Raptor Lake processor and 8 GB of RAM. The top-end model is available with an RTX 5070. The Aurora 16X starts with an RTX 5060, 16GB of RAM, and Intel’s next-generation Arrow Lake processors, up to the Core Ultra 9 275HX.

Both models can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage, but pricing for these configurations has not yet been revealed. The Aurora 16 starts at $1,149, while the Aurora 16X starts at $1,949.