Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops12.05.25
Alienware, a brand owned by Dell, has expanded its line of gaming devices by introducing two new laptop models – Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X. Despite the fact that the new products are positioned as budget solutions in the brand’s catalog, it is difficult to call them truly cheap.
Both models have 16-inch displays and are made in a restrained, minimalist design. The basic version of the Aurora 16 uses a screen with a resolution of 2560×1600, brightness of 300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Aurora 16X has similar characteristics, but the brightness reaches 500 nits, and the refresh rate is up to 240 Hz.
The initial configuration of the Aurora 16 includes an NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, an Intel Raptor Lake processor and 8 GB of RAM. The top-end model is available with an RTX 5070. The Aurora 16X starts with an RTX 5060, 16GB of RAM, and Intel’s next-generation Arrow Lake processors, up to the Core Ultra 9 275HX.
Both models can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage, but pricing for these configurations has not yet been revealed. The Aurora 16 starts at $1,149, while the Aurora 16X starts at $1,949.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops Alienware Dell laptop
Dell’s Alienware brand has expanded its gaming lineup with the introduction of two new laptop models – the Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X.
Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users Spotify update
The main changes in Spotify primarily concern Premium subscribers: the application has updated the playback queue interface
Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops
Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition – tablet for military
DOOM: The Dark Ages has been highly praised by critics and bloggers
Deep Robotics Lynx M20: a robot dog on wheels for rescue services
Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how
Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be presented on May 13, 2025
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a new story mission and lots of fixes
Microsoft adds new Copilot+ features to Windows 11
Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer