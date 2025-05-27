Acer AMD and Intel-based graphics cards at Computex 202527.05.25
Acer has announced an update to its Nitro graphics card series, introducing new models based on Intel Arc A and B series graphics processors, as well as the Radeon RX 9070 XT OC. The new products are aimed at users who build their own PCs and need powerful solutions for gaming and working with content.
The updated model range includes modifications with an aluminum case and a reinforced design for long-term operation under load. All devices are equipped with the Acer Intelligence Space module – a built-in intelligent tool for hardware recognition and performance tuning using AI. For gamers, there is also an Acer Game Assistance adaptive aiming option and the Acer ProCam automatic capture function.
Intel Arc: compact models with DirectX 12 Ultimate support
The Acer Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12 GB model is now also available in white. The graphics card operates at a frequency of 2740 MHz, supports 1440p resolution and 8K displays. It uses the Intel Xe2 microarchitecture with support for ray tracing, Variable Rate Shading and Mesh Shaders. Other features include XeSS-FG technologies for improved performance and XeLL for reduced latency.
It is worth noting the FrostBlade cooling system with dual-bearing fans and the Creator Toolkit for working with video and graphics. The Xe Media Engine supports Dual Media Transcoder and provides processing of a large number of formats.
Another model, the Acer Nitro Intel Arc A380 LP 6 GB, operates at a frequency of up to 2000 MHz. It also supports all key graphics technologies, including XeSS, ray tracing and AV1 encoding. A forced-air fan is used for cooling. The device is aimed at creators and streamers working with 8K HDR video and 3D graphics.
AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT OC: up to 3320 MHz and 8K support
Acer has introduced two Radeon RX 9060 XT OC series graphics cards – with 16 GB and 8 GB of memory respectively. Both are based on the AMD RDNA 4 architecture with ray tracing and AI accelerators. The maximum frequency is 3320 MHz, the gaming frequency is 2780 MHz. The models support AMD HYPR-RX, FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 and the Radiance Display Engine, which optimizes the quality of streaming and graphics.
The design includes two axial turbines with double bearings and lubricating fluid for stable operation at high temperatures.
Prices and Availability
- Acer Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12GB is now available in the EMEA region starting at 329 euros.
- Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC 16GB will be available in June starting at 649 euros.
- Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC 8GB is also expected in June, with a suggested retail price of 599 euros.
Acer promises to announce information about the start of sales in Ukraine later.
