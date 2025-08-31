95% of AI implementations in business processes fail31.08.25
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has concluded that the use of generative artificial intelligence in most cases does not bring companies the expected results. According to the study, in 95% of cases such projects do not lead to an increase in income.
Despite the high interest and rapid spread of new models, only about 5% of pilot programs demonstrate a quick effect. The bulk of initiatives are stopped, with virtually no impact on profit and loss indicators.
The report entitled “Distributing GenAI: The State of AI in Business 2025”, prepared by the MIT NANDA initiative, is based on 150 interviews with managers, a survey of 350 employees and an analysis of 300 public cases of technology implementation. The document clearly shows the difference between successful examples and projects that never reached practical implementation.
One of the study’s authors, Aditya Challapalli, told Fortune that companies that focus on a single problem, invest their time in solving it, and build strong partnerships with tool providers are the ones that succeed.
Most companies have a different story. The problem, the researchers say, is not so much the models themselves, but rather “learning gaps”—both during initial system setup and as they are adopted across the organization. Executives often blame regulatory or productivity constraints for failures, but MIT believes the root cause is poor integration into workflows. One-size-fits-all tools like ChatGPT are great for individual users, but their flexibility is lacking in a corporate environment that requires customization.
The data also shows that more than half of generative AI budgets go to marketing and sales, while MIT sees the greatest return in back-office automation – eliminating outsourcing of business processes, reducing costs for contractors and streamlining internal operations.
The method of application is of particular importance. Buying solutions from specialized vendors and working in partnerships yield better results, while in-house technology often ends in failure. This is especially noticeable in financial services and other highly regulated industries, where many firms are trying to build their own systems.
The report also notes changes in the employment structure: mass layoffs have not yet been observed, but companies are increasingly not filling vacant positions, especially in customer support and administrative positions. Most often, the changes concern tasks that were previously outsourced.
Special attention is paid to new experiments with AI agent systems that are able to learn on the fly, remember, and act autonomously within given frameworks. According to the researchers, it is these technologies that can become the basis for the next stage of applying artificial intelligence to business.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
95% of AI implementations in business processes fail artificial intelligence business
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology concluded that the implementation of generative artificial intelligence in most cases does not give companies the expected results.
Super Micro Keychain Gamer – mini game console the size of a keychain console
The Super Micro Keychain Gamer console features a 2-inch TFT screen and a built-in speaker. It is powered by three AAA batteries.
95% of AI implementations in business processes fail
Ferrari will get an automatic brake to save bumper splitters
HMD Fuse Smartphone has built-in AI-powered child protection mode
Affordable Poco C85 with MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra, 120Hz screen and 33W charging coming soon
Google will block the installation of applications via apk from 2027
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 AI will be shown at Galaxy Event 2025 on September 4th
Spotify has added private messaging to the app
These 17 Oppo smartphones will not get Android 16
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite – a budget tablet with S Pen for education starting at €399
Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 on September 9, 2025