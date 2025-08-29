You need to change your Gmail password now: 2.5 billion users were hacked29.08.25
Google has advised most of its 2.5 billion Gmail users to beef up their security after reports of new successful hacks.
The company is advising users to update their passwords, monitor suspicious activity, and enable two-factor authentication. According to Google, attackers most often gain access through phishing emails with fake login pages or by tricking users into entering 2FA codes. Despite the fact that most users have unique passwords, only a third change them regularly.
Google is recommending a special focus on security after the Salesforce incident, which resulted in the theft of mostly public data — contacts from small and medium-sized companies. There are concerns that the hacking group ShinyHunters, which has previously attacked AT&T, Microsoft, Santander and Ticketmaster, is preparing new attacks and may use its own website to blackmail victims and leak information.
Google warns: hackers are using new methods to pressure victims, especially companies affected by the recent incidents with Salesforce. The company has already sent an email warning to those whose accounts may have been compromised.
All Gmail owners are advised to regularly check their account activity, avoid suspicious links and report any cases of fraud.
