Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car

Shares of Chinese technology giant Xiaomi fell sharply on Monday, October 13, 2025, after reports of a fatal accident involving an SU7 electric car in Chengdu, which killed the driver. On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the drop reached 8.7% – this is the worst performance since April, CNBC reports.

According to eyewitnesses and published videos, passers-by were unable to open the car door to save the passenger. Police specified that the accident occurred after the collision of the Xiaomi SU7 with another sedan. The 31-year-old driver, who was probably drunk, died. Xiaomi representatives have not yet commented on the incident.

This is the second fatal accident involving the SU7 this year, which again raises questions about the reliability of “smart control” systems and the safety of electronic door handles.

The electronic handles, which are widely used by Tesla and other electric car manufacturers, are sensor-based and can refuse to open in the event of a fire or power outage. China is already considering a ban on such mechanisms, and in the US, NHTSA has launched an investigation into about 174,000 Tesla Model Ys due to similar problems.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of modern electric car safety and the potential risks associated with the use of new technologies.