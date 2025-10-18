Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car18.10.25
Shares of Chinese technology giant Xiaomi fell sharply on Monday, October 13, 2025, after reports of a fatal accident involving an SU7 electric car in Chengdu, which killed the driver. On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the drop reached 8.7% – this is the worst performance since April, CNBC reports.
According to eyewitnesses and published videos, passers-by were unable to open the car door to save the passenger. Police specified that the accident occurred after the collision of the Xiaomi SU7 with another sedan. The 31-year-old driver, who was probably drunk, died. Xiaomi representatives have not yet commented on the incident.
This is the second fatal accident involving the SU7 this year, which again raises questions about the reliability of “smart control” systems and the safety of electronic door handles.
The electronic handles, which are widely used by Tesla and other electric car manufacturers, are sensor-based and can refuse to open in the event of a fire or power outage. China is already considering a ban on such mechanisms, and in the US, NHTSA has launched an investigation into about 174,000 Tesla Model Ys due to similar problems.
The incident has once again highlighted the importance of modern electric car safety and the potential risks associated with the use of new technologies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car car electric transport Xiaomi
This is the second fatal accident involving the Xiaomi SU7 this year, which again raises questions about the reliability of the systems.
Free VPN has appeared in the Mozilla Firefox browser browser Mozilla VPN
Mozilla has begun testing a built-in free VPN in the Firefox browser. The feature is currently in beta, which the company calls a “new experiment.”
Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car
Free VPN has appeared in the Mozilla Firefox browser
You can recover your Google account with the help of friends
New Apple Vision Pro headset has an M5 processor and cost $3,500
Baseus EnerGeek GX11 – portable battery with built-in 4G router
Toyota introduced new multimedia system
Apple TV Plus service renamed to Apple TV
Updated Apple iPad Pro tablets also received the M5 chip
Google will allow to hide ads in search
IDC: smartphone market is growing despite trade war
Pebble app store is back up and running
HBO Max is now available in Ukraine for €7.99 per month