Ugreen MagFlo 2-in-1 – power bank with MagSafe, stand and Qi2 support

Ugreen has announced a new compact station for magnetic charging of small devices according to the Qi2 standard. The device called MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe is aimed primarily at users of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17, as well as wireless AirPods headphones.

Design and format

MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe is equipped with a magnetic panel for attaching a smartphone and supports wireless charging according to the Qi2 standard. When unfolded, a second charging pad opens, designed for accessories, including wireless headphones. The station is made in a compact format, which allows you to reduce its size when carrying it.

Power and Qi2 support

The device provides up to 25 W of magnetic charging for iPhone and up to 5 W for headphones, allowing you to charge two gadgets at the same time. The use of the Qi2 standard provides a more stable connection and precise positioning of the smartphone due to enhanced magnetic fixation.

For accelerated charging of the smartphone, a wired connection via USB-C is provided. The kit offers a braided cable with power support up to 100 W. The design uses 16 magnets with a holding force of up to 7 N, which reduces the risk of removing the smartphone when changing the angle of inclination.

Battery built into the stand

Ugreen MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe is equipped with a built-in battery with a capacity of 20,000 mAh and can be used as an external battery. Charging is supported at a power of up to 65 W via USB-C and up to 10 W via USB-A.

One of the features is a digital indication of the charge level and current output power, which replaces traditional LED indicators and allows you to more accurately monitor the status of the device.

Dimensions and additional features

The dimensions of the station are approximately 14.8 × 8.1 × 4.15 cm, weight – about 670 g. When folded, the device is comparable in size to a smartphone and fits in a bag or pocket. The design allows you to adjust the angle of inclination, which is convenient for video calls, viewing content and using the Always-On Display mode.

MagFlow is equipped with a system of protection against overheating, short circuit and foreign object detection.

In Europe, the Ugreen MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station is available for 140 euros.