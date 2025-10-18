TP-Link already tested first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 device

TP-Link announced the successful testing of the first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 equipment, taking a step towards the next generation of wireless technology – despite the fact that Wi-Fi 7 is just beginning to be widely introduced in the market.

The company tested the operation of the 802.11bn beacon and data transmission, confirming the technical readiness of the prototype for future commercial devices. Development is being carried out in partnership with other key industry players. According to IEEE forecasts, the official approval of the Wi-Fi 8 standard is expected in 2028, but the first devices with its support may appear earlier.

According to Qualcomm, the new standard is not so much focused on record speeds as on the stability and reliability of the connection. Like Wi-Fi 7, it will operate in the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands, with a channel width of up to 320 MHz and a theoretical transfer rate of up to 23 Gbps. But the emphasis is not on “peak numbers,” but on real-world network efficiency.

Wi-Fi 8 should significantly improve connection quality in difficult scenarios — with a weak signal, a large number of simultaneous connections, or device movement. Thanks to this, the technology will provide lower latency and higher stability, which is especially important for online gaming, video conferencing, and streaming video, where interruptions directly affect the quality of the user experience.