TP-Link already tested first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 device18.10.25
TP-Link announced the successful testing of the first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 equipment, taking a step towards the next generation of wireless technology – despite the fact that Wi-Fi 7 is just beginning to be widely introduced in the market.
The company tested the operation of the 802.11bn beacon and data transmission, confirming the technical readiness of the prototype for future commercial devices. Development is being carried out in partnership with other key industry players. According to IEEE forecasts, the official approval of the Wi-Fi 8 standard is expected in 2028, but the first devices with its support may appear earlier.
According to Qualcomm, the new standard is not so much focused on record speeds as on the stability and reliability of the connection. Like Wi-Fi 7, it will operate in the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz bands, with a channel width of up to 320 MHz and a theoretical transfer rate of up to 23 Gbps. But the emphasis is not on “peak numbers,” but on real-world network efficiency.
Wi-Fi 8 should significantly improve connection quality in difficult scenarios — with a weak signal, a large number of simultaneous connections, or device movement. Thanks to this, the technology will provide lower latency and higher stability, which is especially important for online gaming, video conferencing, and streaming video, where interruptions directly affect the quality of the user experience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
TP-Link already tested first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 device TP-Link Wi-Fi
TP-Link announced the successful testing of the first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 equipment, taking a step towards the next generation of wireless technology.
Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car car electric transport Xiaomi
This is the second fatal accident involving the Xiaomi SU7 this year, which again raises questions about the reliability of the systems.
TP-Link already tested first prototype of Wi-Fi 8 device
Xiaomi shares fall after fatal accident involving SU7 electric car
Free VPN has appeared in the Mozilla Firefox browser
You can recover your Google account with the help of friends
New Apple Vision Pro headset has an M5 processor and cost $3,500
Baseus EnerGeek GX11 – portable battery with built-in 4G router
Toyota introduced new multimedia system
Apple TV Plus service renamed to Apple TV
Updated Apple iPad Pro tablets also received the M5 chip
Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 processor is 20% more powerful, price the same
Google will allow to hide ads in search
IDC: smartphone market is growing despite trade war
Pebble app store is back up and running