Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers

Razer has announced an unusual accessory – Clio, a hybrid pillow and headphones designed specifically for gamers.

Clio attaches to a gaming chair with adjustable straps and wraps around your head with soft side “wings” that house 43mm audio drivers. This design provides surround sound without the need to wear anything over your ears.

The device is powered by a 5400 mAh battery – this, according to the company, is enough for 14 hours of autonomous use. Connection is via Bluetooth, but support for proprietary HyperSpeed ​​​​Wireless technology is also available, designed to connect to a PC with minimal latency.

Pre-orders are now open on Razer’s official website. The price is $229, and sales are scheduled to start on May 16.

Razer has introduced an updated line of wireless mice Pro Click V2, aimed at those who value a comfortable fit, versatility for work and accuracy in games. The series includes two models: the classic Pro Click V2 and the vertical Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition. The second one attracts special attention – thanks to the shape with a 30-degree angle of inclination, it helps reduce the load on the wrist and maintain the natural position of the hand during prolonged use.

The standard Pro Click V2 is made in the traditional horizontal format, while both versions have rubberized inserts for better grip. The models are equipped with programmable buttons and the Razer AI Prompt Master function, which allows you to quickly activate ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot.

The scrolling mechanism supports HyperScroll technology: both free-wheeling mode for accelerated navigation and tactile for precise control are available. The Razer Focus Pro 30K sensor is responsible for tracking movements, which provides high accuracy on a variety of surfaces.

Multi-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting emphasizes the contour of the mouse, reacting to game events and synchronizing with other brand devices. The Click V2 is priced at $99.99, and the vertical version is priced at $119.99.