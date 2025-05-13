Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers13.05.25
Razer has announced an unusual accessory – Clio, a hybrid pillow and headphones designed specifically for gamers.
Clio attaches to a gaming chair with adjustable straps and wraps around your head with soft side “wings” that house 43mm audio drivers. This design provides surround sound without the need to wear anything over your ears.
The device is powered by a 5400 mAh battery – this, according to the company, is enough for 14 hours of autonomous use. Connection is via Bluetooth, but support for proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless technology is also available, designed to connect to a PC with minimal latency.
Pre-orders are now open on Razer’s official website. The price is $229, and sales are scheduled to start on May 16.
Razer has introduced an updated line of wireless mice Pro Click V2, aimed at those who value a comfortable fit, versatility for work and accuracy in games. The series includes two models: the classic Pro Click V2 and the vertical Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition. The second one attracts special attention – thanks to the shape with a 30-degree angle of inclination, it helps reduce the load on the wrist and maintain the natural position of the hand during prolonged use.
The standard Pro Click V2 is made in the traditional horizontal format, while both versions have rubberized inserts for better grip. The models are equipped with programmable buttons and the Razer AI Prompt Master function, which allows you to quickly activate ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot.
The scrolling mechanism supports HyperScroll technology: both free-wheeling mode for accelerated navigation and tactile for precise control are available. The Razer Focus Pro 30K sensor is responsible for tracking movements, which provides high accuracy on a variety of surfaces.
Multi-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting emphasizes the contour of the mouse, reacting to game events and synchronizing with other brand devices. The Click V2 is priced at $99.99, and the vertical version is priced at $119.99.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers earphones Razer
Razer has announced an unusual accessory – Clio, a hybrid of a pillow and headphones designed specifically for gamers
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 became a record-breaking game with low user retention Call of Duty games statistics
It’s only been a month since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the game has already set a record
Razer Clio – ear cushion for gamers
Mafia: The Old Country system requirements revealed
LinkedIn’s AI help users find jobs
Alienware Aurora 16 and Aurora 16X – “affordable” gaming laptops
Spotify has rolled out a major app update for Premium users
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition – tablet for military
DOOM: The Dark Ages has been highly praised by critics and bloggers
Deep Robotics Lynx M20: a robot dog on wheels for rescue services
Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how
Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine