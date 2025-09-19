Nothing Ear (3) – the first TWS headphones with a microphone in the charging case

Nothing has introduced the third generation of its flagship TWS headphones – Ear(3). The novelty has retained the transparent corporate design, but has received functions that were not previously available on the market.

For the first time, the charging case of the headphones is equipped with two Super Mic microphones and a Talk button, which allows it to be used as a headset. During a call, you can hold the case near your mouth – the sound will be read from it, ensuring clear voice transmission even in noisy environments. The case also works as a dictaphone for recording voice notes on an Android smartphone.

Nothing Ear (3) features include 12mm drivers with Hi-Res LDAC and Static Spatial Audio support, adaptive noise cancellation up to 45 dB, Bluetooth 5.4 with a range of up to 10 meters, bone conduction support for wind noise reduction, and a gaming mode. The battery life is up to 10 hours on a single charge, up to 38 hours with the case.

Fast charging is supported – 70 minutes via USB-C and 120 minutes via wireless technology. The case itself is made of recycled aluminum.

Sales will begin on September 25, 2025 in black and white. Price – $179 / €170.