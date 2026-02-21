Norwegian electronics store will give GTA 6 to those who give birth on the day the game is released

Norwegian electronics retailer Komplett has announced an unusual promotion dedicated to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The company has promised to give a free copy of the game to all families whose child is born on the day of the official release – November 19, 2026.

Release after several postponements

The wait for the new part of the series from Rockstar Games has been delayed. Initially, the project was planned to be released at the end of 2025, then the date was moved to May 26, 2026. The release was later pushed back to November 19, 2026. With rumors of a massive summer marketing campaign, November now seems like the most likely release window.

While fans of the franchise are debating the timing, the Norwegian store decided to draw attention to the event in an unconventional way. The first reports of the promotion appeared on Reddit, where some users doubted its authenticity, suggesting that the image could be. However, the company later confirmed the initiative on its account in Instagram.

In the post, the retailer explicitly stated that this was no joke: if a child is born on November 19, 2026, the family will receive the game for free. The wording was accompanied by a hint that there are nine months left until the release — and that is how much time passes from February 19 to the release date.

User Reaction and Campaign Details

Komplett’s promotional materials are designed in an ironic way: the posters feature the slogan “nine months to release” and a winking smiley. This approach quickly became a reason for discussions on social networks.

On Reddit, users reacted with a series of jokes. One commenter suggested that a child in such a situation might find out that his birth coincided with the game’s release date, and the parents used their maternity leave to spend time on virtual adventures. Other participants in the discussion noted that the appearance of a newborn in the house is unlikely to leave much free time for games, although there were those who reminded of the long parental leave in Norway, which can last about a year.

Thus, the marketing campaign became not only a way to remind about the release date of GTA 6, but also an occasion for a wide online discussion. There is less than a year left until the release. Previously, Rockstar has already demonstrated individual gameplay elements and provided early access to one of the series’ seriously ill fans, indicating an advanced stage of development for the project.