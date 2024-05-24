Microsoft Teams will get Team Copilot digital facilitator24.05.24
Microsoft released a virtual assistant for Teams based on its AI Copilot, it should help a group of people work together more effectively. Team Copilot is only available to Microsoft 365 users and will be released in preview later in 2024.
Key Team Copilot features that Microsoft believes can make group video calling easier:
- The organizer can invite Team Copilot to summarize conversations in Microsoft Teams. The assistant will also take notes during the discussion, and any participant can edit or delete them at will.
- Based on the conversations, Team Copilot can suggest a plan for further action – for example, recommend organizing the next meeting with a certain colleague or team
- Team Copilot as the meeting facilitator can control that the timing of each topic is observed at the meeting.
- Teams Copilot can chat with team members to help them achieve certain goals. It can also search and request specific chat topics, search the web on behalf of users, answer discussion questions, and more.
- Team Copilot can also act as a project manager in Planner: create and assign tasks and goals for employees.
Other new features for Teams include real-time transcripts, the ability for organizers to control who can record meetings, live reactions, noise cancellation, picture-in-picture for iOS and Android, file sharing during a call, team support with slashes etc.
By the way, at the Google I/O conference, the search engine giant presented “AI Teammate”, which, like Team Copilot, can answer questions based on group chat discussions.
