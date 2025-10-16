IDC: smartphone market is growing despite trade war16.10.25
IDC has published a new report on the state of the global smartphone market, according to which the industry continues to show confident growth, despite trade restrictions and tariff increases. In the third quarter of 2025, smartphone shipments increased by 2.6% year-on-year, reaching 322.7 million units.
Experts attribute the positive dynamics to a number of factors – in particular, improving autonomy, the integration of artificial intelligence into mobile solutions, as well as the development of new form factors, such as foldable and ultra-thin smartphones.
Market leaders
The greatest growth was demonstrated by Samsung, which strengthened its position with a share of 19% and shipments of about 61.4 million smartphones – 3.7 million more than last year. The company managed to increase sales not only among budget models, but also in the premium segment thanks to the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Apple also recorded record results – 58.6 million devices sold, which became the most successful quarter in the company’s history. The main surge in demand traditionally fell on September, when sales of the iPhone 17 started, although due to limited logistics, some deliveries were postponed. Experts predict that the festive fourth quarter will maintain high figures, but further growth may slow down. In 2026, Apple, according to rumors, plans to change the launch cycle and present new models in the first half of the year.
Xiaomi showed moderate but stable growth – with a share of 13.5%, the company shipped about 42.8 million smartphones. The main successes are associated with the return to the markets of Europe and Latin America, as well as with the active promotion of the flagship Xiaomi 17 line, which is expected in the fourth quarter.
Transsion, known for its Infinix and Tecno brands, increased its share to 9%, which is about 3.5 million new devices in annual growth. Demand for the company’s smartphones remains high, mainly in Africa and Southeast Asia.
Vivo closes the top five, which also recorded a solid growth in sales. At the same time, smaller manufacturers are gradually losing market positions: if last year their combined share was 104.5 million devices, then this year it is only 101.2 million.
Forecast
Analysts expect growth to continue in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by seasonal discounts and high demand for new models. However, further market dynamics will largely depend on the global economic situation and the pace of technological development.
Pebble app store is back up and running applications Pebble
Smartwatch manufacturer Pebble, which returned to the market in early 2025, announced the resumption of its branded app store.
