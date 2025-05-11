DOOM: The Dark Ages has been highly praised by critics and bloggers

Critics and bloggers shared their first impressions of the new part of the cult shooter, and the reaction was generally predictable: DOOM: The Dark Ages confidently holds the bar for the series, despite the bold experiments on the part of the developers.

Almost all reviewers recognized the game as an excellent continuation of the franchise and a logical development of the ideas laid down in DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. The game again has powerful shooting, spectacularly designed levels, a variety of demons, weapons for every taste – from heavy firearms to brutal close attacks. All this sounds to the signature dynamic soundtrack, and the visual and technical performance, according to critics, has reached a new level. The plot, which is already called the most coherent and well-developed in the history of DOOM, stands out in particular.

But there were some complaints. The main source of controversy is the developers’ attempt to go beyond the usual gameplay. Episodes involving a giant battle mech and a flying cyber dragon, despite being spectacular, seemed drawn out and out of step with the overall tempo. Critics agree: these inserts weaken the drive and break the rhythm of the shooter. However, if the developers had not experimented, the game could have been accused of copying itself.

The overall dynamics of battles were also perceived more restrainedly – it became less vertical and a little more measured, which not all fans of the previous parts liked.

Despite this, DOOM: The Dark Ages received high scores:

Metacritic: from 84 to 86 points, depending on the platform;

OpenCritic: 86 points with 96% positive recommendations.

The game is scheduled for release on May 15. DOOM: The Dark Ages will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and will also be available from day one on Game Pass.

The creators of DOOM: The Dark Ages also presented a new trailer, which demonstrates the preparation of the Doom Slayer for another war with the armies of Hell. The focus is on the selection of an arsenal: the hero collects a set of melee and ranged weapons, among which a new piece of equipment appears – a saw shield. This tool allows not only to repel enemy attacks, but also to inflict devastating damage to opponents.



