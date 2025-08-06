ChatGPT has emerged as the most popular AI chatbot in the world

When it comes to AI chatbots, most users think of ChatGPT first — and this feeling is confirmed by the numbers. According to a new study by Statcounter, ChatGPT accounts for more than 80% of all traffic among popular AI services, leaving competitors far behind.

The analytical company, known for its statistics on browsers, OS and social networks, began tracking traffic to AI chatbot websites in March. The sample included ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude AI, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity AI and others.

US results (July 2025):

ChatGPT – 80.22%

Microsoft Copilot – 9.51%

Perplexity – 5.61%

Google Gemini – 2.67%

Claude – 1.56%

Deepseek – 0.43%

While Perplexity suddenly grabbed 16% of traffic in March, its share has declined sharply in recent months. At the same time, Microsoft Copilot has shown steady growth, from less than 1% in March to almost 10% in July.

AI bots in the world

ChatGPT – 82.69%

Perplexity – 8.06%

Copilot – 4.56%

Gemini – 2.2%

Deepseek – 1.59%

Claude – 0.91%

AI chatbots in Ukraine:

ChatGPT – 91.68%

Google Gemini – 2.98%

Microsoft Copilot – 2.47%

Perplexity – 1.58%

Claude – 1.2%

Deepseek – 0.08%

Statcounter does not disclose the details of the methodology, but it is known that the analysis includes more than 5 billion page views per month on more than 1.5 million sites. The system tracks devices, operating systems and sources of referrals (for example, search engines).

At the same time, AI chatbots have a key difference from classic search engines: they do not redirect the user to sites, but immediately give an answer, often without links to sources. This is a concern for many content creators, especially with the development of features like Google’s AI Mode or search engines with AI answers.

While Statcounter doesn’t specify how traffic is recorded on ChatGPT and similar AI services, the scale of its dominance is clear. ChatGPT remains the undisputed leader — both in terms of reach and recognition.