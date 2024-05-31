Acer started selling electric scooters and bicycles in Ukraine. There are reviews of them

Acer has updated its range of electric vehicles, adding two new models of electric scooters and an electric bicycle for moving around the city to the existing line. Owners of Acer ES Series scooters will be able to cover up to 60 km. distances on a single battery charge, and the eUrban eBike offers a range of up to 110 km. We have already tested both of these e-transports and offer to read about them in detail in our reviews.

The new Acer ES Series 5 Advance scooter is almost 40% more powerful than its predecessor. It received a 36-volt 500 W motor with a peak power of 833 W, which provides acceleration to a maximum speed of 25 km/h. The scooter provides climbing on roads with a slope of 22% and can withstand a load of up to 120 kg. The weight of the novelty is 18.5 kg, and the unfolded dimensions are 121x49x120 cm. This is a folding electric scooter with an aluminum frame and 10-inch wheels with PU tires.

The Acer ES Series 3 Advance model is lighter and more compact. It weighs 16 kg and measures 107x49x120 cm, and the diameter of the wheels is 8.5 inches with a ground clearance of 8.5 cm. The device is equipped with a 7.8 A-hour lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 20-25 km. The complete 36-volt 350 W motor with a peak power of 728 W provides acceleration up to 25 km/h. The scooter has a load capacity of up to 120 kg and is able to move up an incline of up to 20%. Like the older model, it has four speed modes.

Electric bicycle Acer eUrban eBike R offers combining the usual pedaling experience with the capabilities of a 250W motor. The device has dimensions of 180x65x108 cm and weighs 21 kg. The model is designed for a total load capacity of 120 kg, provides a maximum speed of movement using the engine of 25 km/h, and a lithium-ion battery of 504 W∙h provides a power reserve of up to 110 km. The bike is equipped with Shimano components, including disc brakes and a 9-speed transmission. A 1.4-inch monochrome display or a dedicated app display all important information about the device and the current ride: speed and battery level, speed mode, distance, map, etc. The application also functions to find the bike in case of loss.

