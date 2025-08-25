Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 4 Pro – recognizes the owner’s capillaries and analyzes them using AI, of course

Xiaomi has introduced a new flagship smart lock, the Smart Door Lock 4 Pro. Unlike previous models, it has a built-in wide-angle HD camera in the peephole and a large screen on the inside of the door, which allows you to see the visitor without using a smartphone.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 4 Pro

The lock supports several methods of owner identification:

scanning the capillary pattern on the palm,

3D face recognition,

fingerprint,

entering a password,

control via phone or smartwatch,

using an NFC card, like in hotels.

The built-in camera records when a person appears at the door, color night vision works, and 24-GHz radar and AI algorithms analyze behavior and are able to sound an alarm even without an attempt to break in – for example, if someone suspiciously lingers near the entrance. According to the company, the system performs recognition in less than a second, and the error rate does not exceed 1%.

Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 4 Pro is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, which is enough for up to 4 months of operation. Additionally, you can install AA batteries – they will provide about another six months of autonomy. The design is made with noise-absorbing elements, so the operation of the mechanism is almost inaudible. The novelty is already available in China at a price of about $345.