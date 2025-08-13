Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt

Xiaomi Mijia sub-brand announced a new model of a robotic vacuum cleaner – Robot Vacuum 5 Pro, focused on the premium segment.

The device is equipped with a set of sensors, including cameras with AI vision, an infrared camera and a leader. The computer vision system, taking into account artificial intelligence, is able to recognize up to 200 types of objects and 47 categories of pollution.

The vacuum cleaner supports automatic refilling of detergents and water from the docking station and self-cleaning with hot water. The declared suction power is 23,000 Pa. For cleaning, a combination of the main and side brushes, a mop, as well as a retractable working arm for cleaning corners is used.

The height of the case is 9.5 cm, which allows the device to work under most furniture.

Earlier, Xiaomi released a new model of the Robot Vacuum S20+ robot vacuum cleaner on the global market. This is an improved version of the Robot Vacuum S20 model. The device has an increased suction power of up to 6000 Pa and is equipped with two rotating mops.

The robot vacuum cleaner supports four cleaning modes and uses LDS laser navigation with obstacle avoidance technology. It is able to recognize carpets and automatically raise the mops to clean them.

The Robot Vacuum S20+ is powered by a 5200 mAh battery, providing up to 170 minutes of battery life. The device can be controlled via a proprietary application on a smartphone. The vacuum cleaner is already presented on the manufacturer’s global website, but prices and sales start dates have not yet been announced.