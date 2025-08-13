Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt13.08.25
Xiaomi Mijia sub-brand announced a new model of a robotic vacuum cleaner – Robot Vacuum 5 Pro, focused on the premium segment.
The device is equipped with a set of sensors, including cameras with AI vision, an infrared camera and a leader. The computer vision system, taking into account artificial intelligence, is able to recognize up to 200 types of objects and 47 categories of pollution.
The vacuum cleaner supports automatic refilling of detergents and water from the docking station and self-cleaning with hot water. The declared suction power is 23,000 Pa. For cleaning, a combination of the main and side brushes, a mop, as well as a retractable working arm for cleaning corners is used.
The height of the case is 9.5 cm, which allows the device to work under most furniture.
Earlier, Xiaomi released a new model of the Robot Vacuum S20+ robot vacuum cleaner on the global market. This is an improved version of the Robot Vacuum S20 model. The device has an increased suction power of up to 6000 Pa and is equipped with two rotating mops.
The robot vacuum cleaner supports four cleaning modes and uses LDS laser navigation with obstacle avoidance technology. It is able to recognize carpets and automatically raise the mops to clean them.
The Robot Vacuum S20+ is powered by a 5200 mAh battery, providing up to 170 minutes of battery life. The device can be controlled via a proprietary application on a smartphone. The vacuum cleaner is already presented on the manufacturer’s global website, but prices and sales start dates have not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt robot smart house Xiaomi
Xiaomi’s Mijia sub-brand has announced a new model of robotic vacuum cleaner – Robot Vacuum 5 Pro, aimed at the premium segment.
Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication Samsung
In the Samsung Messages app version 16.1.02.2, a Reddit user discovered mentions of a new Satellite Mode feature.
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt
Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication
DJI releases Its first robot vacuum cleaner
Redmi A24 (2026) 144Hz gaming monitor costs $65
Ethereum once again approaching a record price
IDC: Tablet sales grew by 13.1% due to tariff increases
WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account
TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN
LG has released a 27-inch OLED panel with a frequency of 540-720 Hz
ASUS V500 Mini Tower – versatile and inexpensive desktop
OpenAI launches GPT-5 Chatbot AI version: what’s new?
iFixit: Samsung Galaxy Flip7 smartphone repair rated a 3/10
US Air Force to buy Tesla Cybertruck for use as target