Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W

Xiaomi has introduced a new device for organizing the workspace Desktop Charging Station 140W. This is a compact desktop charging station designed to simultaneously power a larger number of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and wearable electronics, without the need to use several separate adapters.

Xiaomi Charging Station Parameters

The novelty is equipped with eight ports. The design includes two USB-C connectors, each of which, when connected alone, is capable of delivering up to 140 W according to the PD 3.1 standard. There are also two USB-A ports, one of which is designed for high power up to 120 W, and the second is designed for charging low-power accessories. A set of four full-size AC outlets is complemented. The total output power of the entire station reaches 2500 W. The device supports modern fast charging protocols, including PD 3.1, QC4+ and PPS.

The built-in intelligent controller automatically detects the type of connected device and adjusts the power supply, providing the optimal charging mode without overloading and overheating. This allows you to simultaneously connect different gadgets without risking their safety.

Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W also received a charge level indicator and is equipped with a meter-long USB-C cable, designed for power up to 240 W. Xiaomi plans to bring the new product to the market via a crowdfunding platform: the campaign starts on January 7. The recommended price of the charging station is about $ 42 in yuan, while for the first participants of the collection it will be available at a reduced price of about $ 36.