Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W  

Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W05.01.26
Xiaomi has introduced a new device for organizing the workspace Desktop Charging Station 140W. This is a compact desktop charging station designed to simultaneously power a larger number of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and wearable electronics, without the need to use several separate adapters.
Xiaomi Charging Station Parameters
The novelty is equipped with eight ports. The design includes two USB-C connectors, each of which, when connected alone, is capable of delivering up to 140 W according to the PD 3.1 standard. There are also two USB-A ports, one of which is designed for high power up to 120 W, and the second is designed for charging low-power accessories. A set of four full-size AC outlets is complemented. The total output power of the entire station reaches 2500 W. The device supports modern fast charging protocols, including PD 3.1, QC4+ and PPS.
The built-in intelligent controller automatically detects the type of connected device and adjusts the power supply, providing the optimal charging mode without overloading and overheating. This allows you to simultaneously connect different gadgets without risking their safety.
Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W also received a charge level indicator and is equipped with a meter-long USB-C cable, designed for power up to 240 W. Xiaomi plans to bring the new product to the market via a crowdfunding platform: the campaign starts on January 7. The recommended price of the charging station is about $ 42 in yuan, while for the first participants of the collection it will be available at a reduced price of about $ 36.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W charger Xiaomi
Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W is equipped with eight ports. The design includes two USB-C connectors, each of which, when connected alone, is capable of delivering up to 140 W according to the PD 3.1 standard.
LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features CES laptop LG
LG Electronics has announced preparations for the release of an updated line of LG gram 2026 laptops, the official presentation of which will take place at CES 2026
LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features
10-year study: digital devices cause anxiety years later
ASUS devices will increase prices
CD Projekt RED sold the GOG store
The Pebble Round 2 smartwatch is an update to the iconic watch with an improved e-paper display and up to 14 days of battery life
LG Unveils World’s First 5K MiniLED Monitor with AI Upscaling, 39” 5K2K OLED and 52” 5K2K
Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence
Nvidia buys $5 billion worth of Intel shares
Honor Win and Win RT are the brand’s first gaming smartphones
Nova Poshta opened its first branches without operators
Former head of CD Projekt becomes new owner of digital store GOG
A set of DDR5 server RAM costs as much as a car
TikTok, Instagram and other social networks will have to warn about potential harm to mental health