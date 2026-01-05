 

Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W

05.01.26

Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W

 

Xiaomi has introduced a new device for organizing the workspace Desktop Charging Station 140W. This is a compact desktop charging station designed to simultaneously power a larger number of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and wearable electronics, without the need to use several separate adapters.

 

Xiaomi Charging Station Parameters

 

The novelty is equipped with eight ports. The design includes two USB-C connectors, each of which, when connected alone, is capable of delivering up to 140 W according to the PD 3.1 standard. There are also two USB-A ports, one of which is designed for high power up to 120 W, and the second is designed for charging low-power accessories. A set of four full-size AC outlets is complemented. The total output power of the entire station reaches 2500 W. The device supports modern fast charging protocols, including PD 3.1, QC4+ and PPS.

 

The built-in intelligent controller automatically detects the type of connected device and adjusts the power supply, providing the optimal charging mode without overloading and overheating. This allows you to simultaneously connect different gadgets without risking their safety.

 

Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W also received a charge level indicator and is equipped with a meter-long USB-C cable, designed for power up to 240 W. Xiaomi plans to bring the new product to the market via a crowdfunding platform: the campaign starts on January 7. The recommended price of the charging station is about $ 42 in yuan, while for the first participants of the collection it will be available at a reduced price of about $ 36.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
300
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

29.12.25
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
views
4
comments 0
Top news 2025

Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
05.01.26 | 12.11
Xiaomi introduced a desktop charging station with a total power of 2500 W  
Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W

Xiaomi Desktop Charging Station 140W is equipped with eight ports. The design includes two USB-C connectors, each of which, when connected alone, is capable of delivering up to 140 W according to the PD 3.1 standard.

05.01.26 | 07.09
LG gram laptops 2026 specs and features   
LG gram 2026

LG Electronics has announced preparations for the release of an updated line of LG gram 2026 laptops, the official presentation of which will take place at CES 2026