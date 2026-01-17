World’s first ultrasonic kitchen knife for the home unveiled at CES 2026

17.01.26

C200 Ultrasonic

 

At the CES 2026 exhibition, in addition to a huge number of high-tech gadgets and robots, there was also a new product that could interest cooking enthusiasts. The Seattle Ultrasonics startup introduced the C200 Ultrasonic – the world’s first ultrasonic kitchen knife designed specifically for domestic use. The device immediately attracted the attention of visitors thanks to technology that significantly simplifies the process of cutting products.

 

How ultrasonic technology works

 

The key feature of the C200 Ultrasonic is a blade that vibrates at a frequency of more than 30,000 times per second. Microvibration is created by PZT-8 piezoelectric crystals that expand when an electric current is applied. The amplitude of the oscillations is only 10-20 microns, so it is visually imperceptible, and only a weak pulsation is felt in the hand.

 

According to the developers, this technology reduces friction between the blade and the product, reduces sticking and allows cutting with noticeably less effort. This is especially evident when working with soft and delicate products, where a more even and neat cut can be achieved.

 

C200 Ultrasonic

 

Materials and design

 

The C200 Ultrasonic is made of Japanese AUS-10 steel, hardened to a hardness of 60 HRC. Thanks to this, the knife remains a full-fledged kitchen tool even when the ultrasonic mode is turned off. A separate button is provided on the handle to activate the vibration.

 

The knife is equipped with a removable battery with a capacity of 1100 mAh. Charging is possible both via USB-C and using a wireless charging plate. The device also has protection against dust and moisture according to the IP65 standard, which is important for kitchen use.

 

Price and release date

 

The cost of the C200 Ultrasonic ultrasonic knife is $400. Orders are already open, and the first deliveries to customers are expected in March 2026.


