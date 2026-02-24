  

Windows 11 will get a built-in Internet connection speed test, but there is caveat

24.02.26

Windows 11 lifestyle

 

Microsoft is preparing a new feature for Windows 11 that will allow you to check your Internet connection speed without resorting to third-party services. The tool is already being tested among Windows Insider members in the Release Preview channel.

 

Speed ​​test via the system menu

 

After installing the appropriate update, users will be able to call the speed test directly from the system tray. To do this, just right-click on the network icon and select the connection test item.

 

 

The company began experimenting with this feature last year. It is expected that the built-in tool will become a more convenient alternative to checking speed through specialized sites, eliminating the need to manually search for the appropriate services.

 

Additional changes in the update

 

The update also includes new camera control options in the system settings. On compatible devices, it will be possible to change the pan and tilt directly using Windows tools. At the same time, the list of supported camera models has not yet been disclosed.

 

In addition, Microsoft is preparing an updated set of emojis, a separate settings page for widgets and support for images in .webp format as desktop backgrounds.

 

The test build is already being distributed in the Release Preview channel for Windows 11 versions 24H2 with build number 26100 and 25H2 with build number 26200. The timing of the appearance of new features in the stable version of the operating system has not yet been announced.


