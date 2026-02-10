 

Who will be the next hosts of The Grand Tour – they announced now

10.02.26

The Grand Tour new actors 2026

 

The Grand Tour is starting a new chapter after a farewell episode in September 2024, which saw Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May leave the show. The streaming service Prime Video has confirmed that the show will return in 2026 with a new line-up of hosts.

 

The new hosts of The Grand Tour are Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, creators of the popular YouTube channel Throttle House, as well as Francis Bourgeois, who has gained fame as a “viral” railway enthusiast.

 

 

He calls Holland “a funny guy,” Bourgeois “that guy from the internet about trains,” and Engelsman “a guy who once gave a car review using nothing but sarcasm.” In the finale, Clarkson sums it up: “We’ll take them. They look good.”

The format of the show will generally remain the same. The season will consist of six episodes. According to Variety, filming will take place in the deserts of Angola, Malaysia, and California.

 

The choice of new hosts reflects Amazon’s desire to attract a younger audience. Throttle House has about 3.35 million subscribers on YouTube, while Frances Bourgeois has 2.6 million subscribers on Instagram and about 3.3 million on TikTok.

 

The reboot will be the seventh season of The Grand Tour and will be released on Prime Video in more than 240 countries. The production is handled by Studio Lambert, known for the projects The Traitors and Squid Game: The Challenge.


10.02.26 | 07.28
