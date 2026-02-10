Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine

Uklon service will work around the clock in seven more cities in Ukraine: Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

The company explained that the decision was taken in response to the appeal of the President of Ukraine and in accordance with the government resolution on overcoming the consequences of an emergency in the energy industry. It is also noted that in the conditions of power outages and unstable operation of the power system, night trips can be critically important – to points of indestructibility, hospitals, railway stations or for urgent delivery of medicines.

After massive attacks on the energy infrastructure in different periods of the war, Ukrainian cities regularly went into emergency or stabilization shutdown mode, which directly affected the nighttime mobility of the population. The government decree on a flexible curfew regime provides that during the energy crisis, regions can introduce special traffic rules: private transport, including taxis, is allowed to move 24/7 without special passes to access points of indestructibility, gas stations and other critically important objects with autonomous power.

The extension of rules is not limited to one operator. In Kyiv, since January 17, after coordination with the local authorities, Uklon and Bolt taxis have been operating at night, including the curfew period. In Lviv, a similar mode of operation of a taxi, including the possibility of calling during curfew, has been in effect for about a year as part of a local pilot project, where passengers have used the service more than 600 thousand times.