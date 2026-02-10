Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine    

Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine10.02.26
Uklon service will work around the clock in seven more cities in Ukraine: Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.
The company explained that the decision was taken in response to the appeal of the President of Ukraine and in accordance with the government resolution on overcoming the consequences of an emergency in the energy industry. It is also noted that in the conditions of power outages and unstable operation of the power system, night trips can be critically important – to points of indestructibility, hospitals, railway stations or for urgent delivery of medicines.
After massive attacks on the energy infrastructure in different periods of the war, Ukrainian cities regularly went into emergency or stabilization shutdown mode, which directly affected the nighttime mobility of the population. The government decree on a flexible curfew regime provides that during the energy crisis, regions can introduce special traffic rules: private transport, including taxis, is allowed to move 24/7 without special passes to access points of indestructibility, gas stations and other critically important objects with autonomous power.
The extension of rules is not limited to one operator. In Kyiv, since January 17, after coordination with the local authorities, Uklon and Bolt taxis have been operating at night, including the curfew period. In Lviv, a similar mode of operation of a taxi, including the possibility of calling during curfew, has been in effect for about a year as part of a local pilot project, where passengers have used the service more than 600 thousand times.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine events in Ukraine service taxi Uklon
Uklon service will work around the clock in seven more cities in Ukraine: Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars bank events in Ukraine financials
Ukrainian neobank monobank launched a test investment service for foreign currency banks in dollars and euros
Uklon will work 24 hours a day in 7 cities of Ukraine
Monobank will offer currency transactions with euros and dollars
Who will be the next hosts of The Grand Tour – they announced now
Starlink Direct to Cell will start operating in the European Union – calls via satellite directly from a smartphone
VW Transporter released in Sportline version with GTI-style design
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025
Baseus has released a 200W power bank for laptops
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor
Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 laptop get Intel Core i7-14650HX and Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics
Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi