ZTE has introduced a new smartphone Blade V70 Max, which appeared on the company’s official website. The model has supplemented the Blade V70 and Blade V70 Design line, presented in November last year.
The device is equipped with a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 4 GB of RAM with the possibility of virtual expansion up to 14 GB, as well as protection against dust and splashes according to the IP54 standard. The main camera received a resolution of 50 MP, and two more sensors were additionally installed.
The 6000 mAh battery supports wired charging with a power of 22.5 W. According to the manufacturer, the battery will withstand at least 800 charging cycles, as its capacity decreases to 80% of the initial volume. The case is also resistant to falls from a height of 1.5 meters.
The smartphone features Live Island 2.0, which visually resembles Apple’s Dynamic Island. The device runs on Android-based MyOS, and the company claims that the interface will remain smooth for four years.
Information on the price and availability of the smartphone has not yet been disclosed.
