Super Flower Leadex Platinum – 2800-watt power supply with four 12V-2×6 connectors20.03.25
Super Flower introduced the Leadex Platinum 2800W power supply, which complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards. The device was announced at Computex 2024 and will soon go on sale, and pre-orders are already available in foreign stores for $900.
The main feature of the SF-2800F14HP model is the presence of four 12V-2×6 connectors designed for powerful video cards. Standard PCI-E Power (6+2)-pin are also provided. The power supply has received Cybenetics Platinum certification, a double ball-bearing fan and a 10-year warranty.
The official start of sales of the Super Flower Leadex Platinum is scheduled for the middle of next month.
Seasonic has introduced a new line of Core GX ATX 3 power supplies, which includes devices with a capacity of 650 to 1000 W. These power supplies comply with modern ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, which makes them suitable for working with high-performance graphics cards due to the presence of a 12V-2×6 connector. All models have an 80 Plus Gold energy efficiency certificate and a modular cable connection system.
Core GX ATX 3 power supplies use the OptiSink circuit design with surface-mount power elements, which contributes to improved heat dissipation. The device is equipped with a 120 mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing, which ensures quiet operation. The case has compact dimensions of 140x150x86 mm. The manufacturer provides a 7-year warranty for the entire series.
Prices for Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 power supplies are $90 for the 650W model, $100 for the 750W, $120 for the 850W, and $150 for the 1000W. White versions cost $10 more. Detailed specifications are available on the official Seasonic website.
Kyivstar bought the Uklon service for $155.2 million – a record deal for Ukraine for the program business events in Ukraine Kyivstar Uklon
The purchase of Uklon allows Kyivstar to expand its list of services beyond mobile communications and the Internet, integrating car ordering, delivery and advertising services
Gigabyte MO27U2 monitor equipped with a 27″ QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz matrix Gigabyte monitor
Gigabyte has announced the MO27U2 QD-OLED gaming monitor, equipped with a 27-inch display with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The novelty is aimed at gamers and universal use.
Study: Bots in games ruin the mood for the game or make you stop playing altogether
Western Digital introduces 26TB hard drive for NAS
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2788-5K monitor planned as an alternative to Apple Studio Display
Kensington releases trackball mouse
Google Assistant is going on hiatus. It will be replaced by Gemini AI, except old smartphones
Counter-Strike 2 sets online record with 1.825 million players
RCS messages on Android and iOS will receive end-to-end encryption
Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k
Valve: Players spent 330 million hours on Steam Deck in 2024
ChatGPT can be default assistant on Android
Fortnite will be released for Windows devices with ARM processors