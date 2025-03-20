Super Flower Leadex Platinum – 2800-watt power supply with four 12V-2×6 connectors

Super Flower introduced the Leadex Platinum 2800W power supply, which complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards. The device was announced at Computex 2024 and will soon go on sale, and pre-orders are already available in foreign stores for $900.

The main feature of the SF-2800F14HP model is the presence of four 12V-2×6 connectors designed for powerful video cards. Standard PCI-E Power (6+2)-pin are also provided. The power supply has received Cybenetics Platinum certification, a double ball-bearing fan and a 10-year warranty.

The official start of sales of the Super Flower Leadex Platinum is scheduled for the middle of next month.

Seasonic has introduced a new line of Core GX ATX 3 power supplies, which includes devices with a capacity of 650 to 1000 W. These power supplies comply with modern ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, which makes them suitable for working with high-performance graphics cards due to the presence of a 12V-2×6 connector. All models have an 80 Plus Gold energy efficiency certificate and a modular cable connection system.

Core GX ATX 3 power supplies use the OptiSink circuit design with surface-mount power elements, which contributes to improved heat dissipation. The device is equipped with a 120 mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing, which ensures quiet operation. The case has compact dimensions of 140x150x86 mm. The manufacturer provides a 7-year warranty for the entire series.

Prices for Seasonic Core GX ATX 3 power supplies are $90 for the 650W model, $100 for the 750W, $120 for the 850W, and $150 for the 1000W. White versions cost $10 more. Detailed specifications are available on the official Seasonic website.