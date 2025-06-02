Solidigm SSD has a record-breaking capacity of 122.88 TB. It costs $12,40002.06.25
Solidigm, a subsidiary of South Korean SK Hynix, has announced the D5-P5336 solid-state drive with a record capacity of 122.88 TB. The device is aimed at the corporate segment, including tasks related to artificial intelligence, machine learning and storing large amounts of data.
According to the manufacturer, the SSD is designed for use in data centers and server systems II. Due to the high density of data storage, the device can replace nine standard racks, occupying only one, and also reduce the power consumption of such systems by 90%.
Main characteristics of Solidigm SSD:
- Interface: PCIe 4.0
- Form factor: U.2 (already available) and E1.L (in development)
- Memory type: 192-layer QLC NAND
- Endurance: 0.6 full writes per day (equivalent to 134.3 PB over 5 years)
- Random Read: Up to 930,000 IOPS
- Sequential Read: Up to 7.4 GB/s
The maximum capacity model costs $12,400.
Against the background of PCIe 5.0 solid-state drives that transfer data at speeds of up to 15 GB/s, the new product from Micron looks like a real leap: the 9650 Pro model showed a result of 30.25 GB/s in sequential reading and writing. However, this is not a production device, but an engineering prototype.
The SSD prototype was spotted by journalists at the Astera Labs booth at Computex 2025. The drive was used to demonstrate the capabilities of the new generation PCIe 6.0 switches and software. The device is installed in a massive metal case and connected via an expansion card – the form factor is clearly different from the usual M.2 solutions.
The drive is currently at the EVT3 (Engineering Validation Test 3) stage – this is the stage at which performance tuning and compatibility testing are taking place. Ahead are the DVT (Design Validation) and PVT (Production Process Validation) tests. There is no talk of a consumer launch yet.
An important nuance: at the moment, no mass processor supports PCIe 6.0, and PCI-SIG certification is expected no earlier than the end of 2025. This means that even in theory, it is not yet possible to use such drives in real systems – there is a lack of compatible chipsets, motherboards and platforms.
The interest in the demonstration is not only due to the record speed. PCIe 6.0-based solutions allow data to be transferred between drives and other components directly without the participation of the central processor, thereby reducing the load on the system.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Solidigm SSD has a record-breaking capacity of 122.88 TB. It costs $12,400 SSD
Solidigm, a subsidiary of South Korean SK Hynix, has announced the D5-P5336 solid-state drive with a record capacity of 122.88 TB.
Xiaomi sell more smart watches than Apple Apple smart watches statistics Xiaomi
Analysts also studied the preferences of European consumers of smart devices. The most significant factors in the choice were price and battery life.
Xiaomi sell more smart watches than Apple
New electric Dodge Charger is 670 HP sedan
World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China
MSI PinSafe Design – soldering motherboards without sharp spikes
Xiaomi YU7 – crossover with 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km
Vodafone Ukraine saves 12 MWh of energy every day thanks to AI
Apple buys two-person game development company
Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body
Windows Update will update all programs on your computer
Grok AI Mask will be in Telegram this summer