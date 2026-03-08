Samsung plans to launch AI-controlled robotic factories by 2030

Samsung has announced plans to convert all of its manufacturing sites to an “AI-driven factory” model by 2030. This is not about classic automation, but about implementing systems that can make decisions and coordinate processes on their own.

Agent AI

Samsung specifies that the concept is based on agent-based artificial intelligence. Such systems should not simply perform programmed operations, but plan and implement tasks without constant human control.

For the first time, the company demonstrated elements of this approach in the new Galaxy S26 smartphone line, where agent-based AI is used at the user scenario level. Currently, they plan to scale similar logic to production processes.

In fact, it is about the transition from automated lines to factories, where software agents manage logistics, capacity utilization, maintenance and optimization of production output in real time.

Robots and humanoid systems

In parallel, Samsung intends to increase the number of robots in its enterprises. They are divided into three categories:

operators of production lines and facilities;

logistics robots for transporting materials;

systems for assembling and performing precise production operations.

A separate direction is humanoid robots, designed for more flexible and complex tasks, where human motor skills are still required. The company is increasing investments in Rainbow Robotics, developing its own expertise in robotics.

One system that could potentially appear in factories in the near future is called the RB-Y1, a wheeled humanoid robot with two manipulators. It is aimed at performing a variety of operations in a dynamic environment.

Context and risks

Other manufacturers are also testing humanoid robots and AI automation against the backdrop of rising labor costs and complicated supply chains. However, creating reliable and economically justified solutions remains a challenge.

So far, Samsung has shared mainly strategic plans. How deeply AI and robotics will change real-world manufacturing processes by 2030 will depend on how well these technologies can work in conditions of mass production of electronics.