   

Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar

15.01.26

Samsung Galaxy S25

 

Starlink Direct to Cell technology, introduced by Kyivstar, has become available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones with 4G support. The company became the first operator in Europe to open access to this service for all 4G subscribers. The launch on Samsung smartphones expands communication capabilities in conditions where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable or works intermittently.

 

How Starlink Direct to Cell works

 

The technology combines the Starlink satellite channel with the operator’s mobile network and allows you to send and receive SMS without using base stations. This communication format is designed for scenarios where there is no cellular network coverage, in particular, in remote regions or during prolonged power outages. In this case, the satellite channel becomes an alternative way to support basic communication.

 

Connecting to the satellite network

 

To connect to the Kyivstar-SpaceX network, Samsung smartphone owners do not need additional equipment or special settings. It is enough to be outside the coverage area of ​​​​the terrestrial mobile network and go out into the open. If automatic network selection is enabled in the smartphone settings, the device will independently recognize the satellite signal and connect to it.

 

Service availability and terms of use

 

Starlink Direct to Cell is available in test mode for all Kyivstar subscribers using 4G smartphones, without additional payment within the limits of the current tariff plans. The declared coverage covers the territory of Ukraine, with the exception of temporarily occupied regions, border zones and areas of active hostilities.

 

Current capabilities and future plans

 

At this stage, satellite communication supports the exchange of SMS messages. In the future, the developers plan to expand the functionality of the service by adding the ability to make voice calls, as well as transmit voice and video messages via a satellite channel.

 

Device compatibility

 

The technology works on compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone models with 4G support. The full list of devices that can be connected to the Starlink Direct to Cell network is published on official resources. Information about further updates and development of the service will be published by the companies on their official channels.


