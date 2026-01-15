Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar

Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar15.01.26
Starlink Direct to Cell technology, introduced by Kyivstar, has become available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones with 4G support. The company became the first operator in Europe to open access to this service for all 4G subscribers. The launch on Samsung smartphones expands communication capabilities in conditions where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable or works intermittently.
How Starlink Direct to Cell works
The technology combines the Starlink satellite channel with the operator’s mobile network and allows you to send and receive SMS without using base stations. This communication format is designed for scenarios where there is no cellular network coverage, in particular, in remote regions or during prolonged power outages. In this case, the satellite channel becomes an alternative way to support basic communication.
Connecting to the satellite network
To connect to the Kyivstar-SpaceX network, Samsung smartphone owners do not need additional equipment or special settings. It is enough to be outside the coverage area of the terrestrial mobile network and go out into the open. If automatic network selection is enabled in the smartphone settings, the device will independently recognize the satellite signal and connect to it.
Service availability and terms of use
Starlink Direct to Cell is available in test mode for all Kyivstar subscribers using 4G smartphones, without additional payment within the limits of the current tariff plans. The declared coverage covers the territory of Ukraine, with the exception of temporarily occupied regions, border zones and areas of active hostilities.
Current capabilities and future plans
At this stage, satellite communication supports the exchange of SMS messages. In the future, the developers plan to expand the functionality of the service by adding the ability to make voice calls, as well as transmit voice and video messages via a satellite channel.
Device compatibility
The technology works on compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone models with 4G support. The full list of devices that can be connected to the Starlink Direct to Cell network is published on official resources. Information about further updates and development of the service will be published by the companies on their official channels.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players games statistics
After a successful launch, Battlefield 6 has seen a noticeable decline in the number of active Steam users. NotebookCheck has noticed this by analyzing SteamDB statistics.
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026 CES computer HP laptop
At CES 2026, HP announced a complete overhaul of its consumer portfolio. The manufacturer announced a transition to a new concept focused on “experiences ready for excitement.”
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor
What Motorola presented at CES 2026
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km
Автомобілем 2026 року в Європі став Mercedes-Benz CLA
Commercial Promotion in a Technological Environment
The RedMagic 11 Air gaming smartphone has a 6.85” OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a liquid cooling system
YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed