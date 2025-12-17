Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price

The Chinese company Rogbid introduced smart watches

The Rogbid Enduro is priced at $30 and is equipped with a 1.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels, supports Bluetooth calls, notifications and more than a hundred sports modes. The watches meet the MIL-STD-810H, IP69K and 5ATM protection standards, which means they are resistant to water, dust and mechanical shock.

The key feature of the model is a 1100 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 40 days of active operation and up to 100 days in standby mode. The metal case is complemented by a built-in speaker, microphone and bright flashlight. The device works without a full operating system, which also has a positive effect on autonomy.