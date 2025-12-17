 

Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price

17.12.25

Rogbid Enduro

 

The Chinese company Rogbid introduced smart watches

 

The Rogbid Enduro is priced at $30 and is equipped with a 1.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels, supports Bluetooth calls, notifications and more than a hundred sports modes. The watches meet the MIL-STD-810H, IP69K and 5ATM protection standards, which means they are resistant to water, dust and mechanical shock.

 

The key feature of the model is a 1100 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, provides up to 40 days of active operation and up to 100 days in standby mode. The metal case is complemented by a built-in speaker, microphone and bright flashlight. The device works without a full operating system, which also has a positive effect on autonomy.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
219
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
3
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


NewsNews
17.12.25 | 19.29
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price  
Rogbid Enduro

Chinese company Rogbid introduced the Rogbid Enduro smartwatch, emphasizing autonomy and increased durability.

17.12.25 | 17.13
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice  
Steam

In 2025, more than 19,000 games were released on the Steam platform – this is new record for the service and more than last year, when 18,559 releases were recorded.