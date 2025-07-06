Robots firstly play football match in China

While some argue whether AI will take away people’s jobs and souls, and Boston Dynamics continues to amaze with tricks and acrobatics, a less spectacular, but in its own way important event took place in China. The first football match between autonomous humanoid robots was held there.

No drama, threats or super-spectacle – just small, clumsy “machines” that resemble children who are just learning to walk. It was this clumsiness that made the match funny, but behind the simplicity of what was happening, serious technological work was hidden.

Four teams, three robots in each

The match was played according to classic football rules – although the game itself resembled more of a cartoon. Slow reactions, attempts not to fall, random hits on the ball – it looked funny, but the robots acted completely autonomously. Behind each one was a team of students who developed algorithms for behavior and adaptation.

The tournament was organized by Booster Robotics, and the “brains” were controlled by students from Chinese universities. The winner was the THU Robotics team from Tsinghua University, which beat China Agricultural University with a score of 5:3. Moreover, the success was explained not by the physical power of the machines, but by advanced algorithms.

Every movement of the robot on the field is the result of complex calculations and adaptation to changing conditions. Such competitions are not just a show, but a full-fledged laboratory for testing AI algorithms in the real world. In essence, this is an analogue of AI in video games, only on a real field.

Booster Robotics CEO Chen Hao said the company is already considering the possibility of holding matches between robots and humans, but he said the issue of complete safety must first be resolved.

What’s next?

Today, it’s more of an experiment and a technological pastime. But it’s from the awkward steps that big breakthroughs begin. In the future, such developments could find applications far beyond the football field — from rescue operations to entertainment and robotic assistance in everyday life.

For now, we’re just watching machines learn. But the next stage could be much more exciting.