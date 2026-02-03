Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max smartphones get Dimensity 9500 chip and 9000 mAh battery

After several teasers and announcements, Xiaomi held a presentation of new products under the Redmi brand. The main star of the event was the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, but along with it the company also introduced a more affordable, but still powerful smartphone – Redmi Turbo 5.

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 became the world’s first smartphone on the new MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor. It works in tandem with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For stable operation under load, Xiaomi used a new software mechanism Rampage Engine, which more precisely adjusts the frequencies of the CPU, GPU and even DDR memory, ensuring stable performance in games and long-term loads. Also announced are improved wireless communication over kilometers, better compatibility with Apple devices, and support for cross-platform file and message sharing.

The new product is equipped with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1268×2756 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid. Xiaomi compares the screen level with premium flagships. The panel uses proprietary Super Sunlight Screen technology with an M10 phosphor and reaches a peak brightness of 3500 nits.

On the back panel there is a dual camera: a 50-megapixel main module with an aperture of f/1.5, an equivalent focal length of 26 mm and optical stabilization, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with an aperture of f/2.2 and an angle. The front camera has a resolution of 20 MP.

Redmi Turbo 5 received a 7560 mAh battery with support for fast charging with a wired power of 100 W and wireless at 27 W. Protection against dust and water meets the standards IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K.

In China, the Redmi Turbo 5 starts at 1,999 yuan, which is equivalent to about $287, for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory and reaches 2,599 yuan, or about $375, for the maximum configuration. Sales in the domestic market have already started, the smartphone is available in Shadow Black, Light Sea Green and Auspicious Cloud White.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max smartphone is equipped with a 6.83-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel supports peak brightness up to 3500 nits, PWM dimming at a frequency of 3840 Hz, DC Dimming and Dolby Vision.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is responsible for performance – a simplified version of the flagship Dimensity 9500 with a performance level close to the Dimensity 9400. The processor works in tandem with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a UFS 5.1 storage capacity.

The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main Light Fusion 600 module with support for OIS and EIS, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second.

The key feature of the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is a 9000 mAh battery, one of the largest among Redmi smartphones. It supports fast wired charging at 100 W and reverse wired charging at 27 W. Xiaomi claims up to 11 hours and 10 minutes of battery life, possibly with the screen on. The case’s dust and water resistance also meets IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards.

The new product runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3. Among the equipment are Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen, stereo speakers, an infrared port and support for two nano-SIMs.

The smartphone’s body is made with a metal frame, and the back panel is made of fiberglass. Visually, the model stands out with a dual ring “turbine” light element on the back cover. Redmi Turbo 5 Max is available in Shadow Black, Ocean Blue, Cloud White and Sunshine Orange, the design of which is inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro. Prices in China range from 2,499 yuan, or about $359, for the 12/256 GB version to 3,099 yuan, or about $445, for the configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory.