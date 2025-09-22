Paint, Notepad, and Scissors get a big update in Windows 1122.09.25
Microsoft is expanding the functionality of standard Windows 11 applications, adding new features to Notepad, Paint and Scissors.
Notepad
The application now has AI tools for summarizing, correspondence and text generation. These features are available for free to Copilot+ PC owners, and users with a Microsoft 365 subscription will be able to switch between local and cloud models. If you do not have a subscription, you can work with the local model. So far, only English is supported. If you wish, you can disable the AI function in the settings or uninstall the application, returning to the classic notepad.exe.
Paint
Paint in version 11.2508.361.0 has received two notable improvements. Now you can save your drawings as .paint projects with all layers preserved to continue working on them later or on another device. A transparency slider has also been added for the pencil and brushes, allowing you to create more realistic strokes and smooth color transitions.
Scissors
The Snipping Tool (version 11.2508.24.0) has received the Quick Markup feature. It allows you to leave marks right when creating a screenshot before saving it. It is activated by the combination Win+Shift+S with the Quick Markup option (or Ctrl+E). Among the tools are a pen, highlighter, eraser, shapes, and even emojis. In addition, you can change the selection area, share the screenshot, launch a visual search in Bing, or use Copilot.
The update is already rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels, and is also available in the Windows 11 25H2 build in Release Preview.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics.
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Paint, Notepad, and Scissors get a big update in Windows 11 Microsoft Windows
Microsoft is expanding the functionality of standard Windows 11 apps by adding new features to Notepad, Paint, and Scissors.
Zoom will add photorealistic AI avatars artificial intelligence Zoom
Zoom has announced the launch of photorealistic AI avatars, which will be available on the service in December 2025.
Paint, Notepad, and Scissors get a big update in Windows 11
Zoom will add photorealistic AI avatars
Google Discover will show posts from YouTube, X, Instagram
NVIDIA invests $5 billion in Intel
Mausware Finger Maus doesn’t need surface
Robots replacing warehouse workers in Japan
60% of Ukrainians use AI, according to Viber research
Music transfer from Spotify to Apple Music available worldwide
ChatGPT will receive parental controls