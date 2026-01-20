Online employment contracts approved at the level of law in Ukraine  

Online employment contracts approved at the level of law in Ukraine20.01.26
The bill adopted on January 15 opens up the possibility of concluding employment contracts in electronic format using a digital signature. The document is aimed at simplifying the employment procedure and eliminating the need for personal presence to confirm identity.
This is the draft law No. 14141 “On Amendments to the Labor Code of Ukraine on Electronic Document Flow in Employment”. Its purpose is to create legal conditions for concluding electronic employment contracts using an improved or qualified electronic signature. In this case, the employee does not need to physically provide an identity card. The draft law amends Part Four of Article 24 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.
What does the law on an employment contract in electronic form provide
The document provides that when drawing up an employment contract using an electronic document, the parties will be identified using an electronic signature. At the same time, the employer and employee may, by mutual agreement, determine the procedure for transferring, creating and storing personal data and documents related to labor relations. Such actions must comply with the requirements of the laws of Ukraine “On Electronic Documents and Electronic Document Management” and “On Electronic Identification and Electronic Trust Services”.
The explanatory note to the bill emphasizes that the need for changes is due to the war and the associated large-scale changes in the labor market. Millions of citizens are forced to work remotely, a significant part of the economically active population is outside their place of permanent residence or outside the country. In these conditions, the requirement of personal presence to submit a passport upon employment actually limits the implementation of the constitutional right to work.
The authors of the document also note that the adoption of the bill does not require additional expenditures from the state or local budgets. The infrastructure for electronic identification and electronic document management is already operating within the state service “Diya”, which allows for the implementation of new rules without creating additional systems.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Online employment contracts approved at the level of law in Ukraine events in Ukraine law
The bill, adopted on January 15, opens up the possibility of concluding employment contracts in electronic format using a digital signature.
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 – top processors for flagship smartphones MediaTek processor smartphone
The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 are aimed at flagship and premium devices and focus on high performance, gaming capabilities, AI, camera, and energy efficiency.
Online employment contracts approved at the level of law in Ukraine
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 – top processors for flagship smartphones
Rockstar launches official mod marketplace for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2
PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components
Google Translate will provide several text translation options
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025