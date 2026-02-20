Nova Poshta will deliver parcels from the USA together with UPS

Nova Poshta announced the start of cooperation with the American delivery service UPS. The new partnership provides for the possibility of sending parcels weighing up to 30 kilograms from the USA to Ukraine through a network of more than six thousand reception points operating in the United States.

Launch of a new delivery channel

Senders can use the infrastructure of the UPS Store network, which covers almost the entire territory of the USA. You can choose the nearest branch on the website or mobile application of the Ukrainian operator. According to the company, the estimated delivery time for parcels sent to Ukraine is from seven days from the moment the parcel is transferred to the reception point.

The company notes that the launch of the new direction is designed to simplify logistics for private clients and businesses who need to regularly send parcels from the USA to Ukraine. These are standard international shipments, including documents and various categories of goods within the established weight limits.

How to make a shipment

To use the service, users need to register on the operator’s website and create an international shipment on the Internet. After placing an order and paying, the client receives a unique QR code that is used when transferring the parcel at one of the UPS Store points. The shipment must be pre-packaged and provided to the operator along with the QR code for scanning.

The company also shows that users are given a discount on shipping upon registration. You can pay for the shipment in a convenient way through the operator’s online services.

Insurance and compensation conditions

The delivery cost automatically includes insurance for shipments with an estimated value of up to $150. For parcels with a higher value, an additional commission of 0.5% is provided. In case of loss or damage to the shipment for reasons beyond the control of the client, the company undertakes to compensate the declared value in full.

Shipping rates

The cost of delivery from the USA to Ukraine depends on the weight of the shipment. The minimum rate for documents and parcels weighing one kilogram is set at $25. A shipment weighing up to two kilograms will cost $30, up to five kilograms – $50. For heavier categories, the rates are $80 for parcels up to ten kilograms, $150 for up to twenty kilograms and $200 for up to thirty kilograms.

The cost of delivery from the USA to Ukraine is:

documents and parcels up to 1 kg – $25

parcels up to 2 kg – $30

parcels up to 5 kg – $50

parcels up to 10 kg – $80

parcels up to 20 kg – $150

parcels up to 30 kg – $200

The company has posted additional details and terms of operation of the new service on its official website and in the mobile application.