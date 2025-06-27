New Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 will announced July 927.06.25
Samsung has confirmed the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked – the presentation will take place on July 9 at 16:00 CET.
The main attention will probably be focused on new folding smartphones. The South Korean manufacturer is expected to show the seventh generation of the Galaxy Fold and Flip. industries that expect to see an evolution in the design and capabilities of the devices.
According to rumors, the Galaxy Flip 7 may receive an enlarged external screen with a diagonal of 4 inches, while the internal folding display will have a size of 6.85 inches. The work will be supported by a 4300 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging.
As for the Galaxy Fold 7, according to preliminary data, it will receive a 6.5-inch external screen and an 8.2-inch folding internal display. 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a 12MP front-facing camera on the outer screen and an improved under-screen camera inside.
Both models are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, IP48 dust and splash protection, stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C port.
